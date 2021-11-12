Once COVID-19 restrictions were lifted, Rear Adm. Mark Melson was excited to return to his hometown of Dubuque to participate in Veterans Day observances and continue one of his many duties — promoting the U.S. Navy.
“Dubuque has such a rich history of veterans,” he said.
Melson’s visit this week is the latest of his outreach efforts that enable him to share “sea stories” with high school students and enrollees in the University of Dubuque’s aviation program. He also is scheduled to speak today at a Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce event about the Navy’s importance to global trade and the Midwest.
“We need advocacy and we need an informed populace that can have honest and real conversation with our elected leaders about the value of the Navy,” Melson said.
He uses himself as a case study to show the public what a determined “kid from Dubuque, Iowa” can do. He was 4 years old when he moved to the city and is a Wahlert Catholic High School grad.
After earning a master’s degree from Eisenhower School of National Security Management in 2014, Melson was assigned to the USS Makin Island. In 2016, he was named its commanding officer, where he oversaw the vessel’s crew of about 2,500 sailors and U.S. Marines.
Melson now serves on the Joint Staff in the Pentagon as the deputy director for Joint Force Development and Design Integration in the J7 Directorate. He spends much of his time analyzing and assessing the strengths and weaknesses of the U.S. military.
Melson is proud of the cohesion the Navy has demonstrated during the COVID-19 pandemic and does not anticipate problems with the upcoming Nov. 28 deadline by which all active-duty sailors must be vaccinated or face discharge. Reservists have until Dec. 28.
“There are just not that many sailors or people in the Navy that I have met that have had significant reservations about the vaccine,” Melson said.
The Navy has reported that more than 98% of active-duty service members have completed or initiated the COVID-19 vaccination series.
The pandemic also subjected the institution to the shifting workforce trends the rest of the country faces.
“Just like any other large company, we’re on the receiving end a little bit of trying to understand where is the workforce going,” Melson said. “There are some people who left the Pentagon because of health considerations and limitations that we had.”
Widespread unemployment during the pandemic has bode well for military recruitment, and the Navy reported that it is meeting its accession goals.
Retired U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Robert Felderman, of Dubuque, said economics can play one role in attracting new talent, but so, too, will the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan and rising education costs.
“While there are jobs out there, they aren’t necessarily the best jobs if you don’t have an education,” he said.
Melson anticipates by the summer that he will be reassigned. He might command an operational strike group on an aircraft carrier or amphibious assault ship or command a patrol and reconnaissance air group in Virginia.
“I am sitting by the phone every day, looking forward to that next assignment,” he said.