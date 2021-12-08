The desire to make a change was part of the reason that Mary Ann Curley moved to Dubuque in April.
“I needed a new start,” she said. “I needed the support.”
Curley had been living in Indiana and dealing with a myriad of struggles, according to her aunt CC Acosta.
“It’s all from that poverty- type lifestyle,” Acosta said.
Curley was surrounded by people who encouraged bad choices, and she had relationships with people with who took advantage of her financially, Acosta said. Once Curley was in Dubuque, Acosta directed her to Fountain of Youth, a nonprofit that seeks to end generational poverty.
“I actually heard through my aunt,” Curley said. “We’re very close. She asked me if I wanted to go to Fountain of Youth one night, and I did.”
Curley now regularly attends Fountain of Youth programs and meets one-on-one with Executive Director Caprice Jones. Fountain of Youth helps participants identify and achieve attainable goals as they work toward healthy choices, self-sufficiency and financial stability.
A proclamation from Dubuque Mayor Roy Buol this week declared Tuesday as “Eradication of Generational Poverty Day” and recognized Fountain of Youth and its impact on the community.
Though poverty is something that can affect individuals, the impacts can trickle down for generations, according to Anderson Sainci, director of the City of Dubuque’s Office of Shared Prosperity.
He gave the example of an individual living in poverty, giving the hypothetical man his own name, Anderson.
“If Anderson has a family and Anderson isn’t able to pass down any type of wealth to his family, that could be something that is passed down for generations,” Sainci said.
Fountain of Youth works to reduce generational poverty by encouraging community collaboration and conversations and supporting individual members of the community who hope to improve their circumstances.
Curley has been able to outline goals she would like to achieve, and Jones helps her stay on track.
“One of the goals I did accomplish since I’ve been here is getting a therapy animal, my cat,” Curley said.
Zeki is an emotional support animal and a concrete example of Curley’s work to achieve more stability in her life.
“I feel good about myself already, and I know I’m moving forward to a better place,” Curley said.
One advantage Curley has is the support of Fountain of Youth and her aunt.
“I believe you always will need support from other human beings, whether inside your family or from someone being willing to give you an opportunity,” Jones said.
When someone doesn’t have that support, accidents, mistakes and pure bad luck can have devastating impacts, said Carol Gebhart, executive director of Opening Doors, which offers shelter for homeless women and children and affordable housing.
The majority of the women who come to the shelter are from impoverished and low-income backgrounds, Gebhart said.
“That is a vast majority of who we serve,” she said. “Generational poverty is a very real thing that’s a common thread.”
Like at Fountain of Youth, goal-setting is a significant focus for the case managers at Opening Doors.
“You’re not going to say, ‘My goal is to own my own home,’” Gebhart said. “That’s overwhelming. Goals are day by day. For every two steps forward, sometimes we have a step back. We’re here to say, ‘That’s OK. There’s a new day tomorrow.’ That goal doesn’t go away — it’s still there.”
Beyond just providing a place to sleep, Opening Doors aims to help those it serves achieve educational goals, secure employment and better wages, learn financial literacy and overcome trauma.
“The most important thing we’re trying to do is to be that safety net for people that they’ve maybe never had before in their lives,” Gebhart said. “When we have support and feel supported, we’re capable of so much more.”
Sainci said there are many tangible things that communities can do to reduce poverty, such as increasing access to high-quality internet, working with community partners to decrease child care costs, working with the business community to ensure Dubuquers have access to jobs with livable wages and bolstering educational and workforce development pipelines.
One way to improve generational wealth, Sainci said, is by helping individuals achieve homeownership and promoting business ownership among women, individuals with disabilities and minorities.
Jones noted, “We should promote that ... people change. That has to be something people are exposed to being possible or normal.”