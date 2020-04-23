A Dubuque man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly serving as a lookout while three masked intruders assaulted a homeowner in September.
Marcus L. Bridgeforth, 35, of 1460 Central Ave., No. 6, was arrested at 7:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Jackson Street on a warrant charging first-degree burglary.
Court documents state that Cody M. Dole, of 47 E. 14th St., was attacked in his home Sept. 22 while his 5-month-old was present.
Dole told police that someone knocked on his apartment door and, once it was opened, three men wearing bandannas over their faces rushed into his residence. One of them — a juvenile — was carrying a BB gun, while another — a man later identified as Cory A. Bryson — had a golf club.
Documents stated that Dole and Bryson fought over the golf club, then Dole reached for the BB gun, prompting the boy holding it to flee the home. Dole said the other two men eventually fled the house as well.
Dole told police that during the struggle, he was punched in the face and chest multiple times and kicked repeatedly.
Dole identified the boy involved as a 15-year-old from the neighborhood; his name has not been released.
The ensuing investigation led to arrests and convictions of Bryson and the third man, Dominoe L. Raggs.
Court documents state that Bridgeforth, who originally told police he witnessed people fleeing the scene, was serving as the lookout during the burglary.
A warrant for his arrest was issued Jan. 9.