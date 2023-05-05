Today and Saturday, Tri-State Raceway, U.S. 20, Ext. 285, Earlville, Iowa.
8 a.m. both days. The raceway will host vendors and family activities all day. Proceeds from the event will benefit the American Cancer Society. The truck pull will be at 6 p.m. today, and a live auction will take place at noon Saturday, with truck drag racing at 3 p.m. All events are subject to change. Admission: $10 per person, free for ages 12 and under, and for cancer survivors wearing a purple shirt. More information: midwestprideinyourride.org/index.php/event-info.
Vintage Torque Fest
Today and Saturday, Dubuque County Fairgrounds, 14569 Old Highway Road.
Noon to 11:30 p.m. today, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. Check out classic cars, motorcycles and live music while supporting the Helping Hannah’s Heart Foundation. Admission: $20 per day or $35 for the weekend. Kids 12 and under are free, as are active military members with photo identification. More information: www.facebook.com/VintageTorqueFest.
POP ROCKS: The Ultimate Dance Party Rock ShowToday, Mississippi Moon Bar, 301 Bell St.
8 p.m. Today’s top 40 hits, throwback hip-hop, pop country, party rock, and more in the combination live show and dance party. Must be 21 and over to enter. Admission: Free. More information: www.moonbarrocks.com/events.
Neil Berg’s 103 Years of Broadway
Saturday, John and Alice Butler Hall, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque, 2255 Bennett St.
7:30 p.m. The Dubuque Arts Council and Heritage Center welcome Broadway composer and pianist Neil Berg. Among the performers will be Broadway actress and Dubuque native Rita Harvey. Admission: $31-$49 for general public, $26-$44 for UD students and their family, faculty, staff, alumni, military and veterans. Prices increase by $5 the day of the event. Tickets available at: Farber Box Office, Heritage Center; and at www.dbq.edu/heritagecenter.
Hillbilly Rockstarz
Saturday, Q Showroom, Q Casino, 1855 Greyhound Park Road.
