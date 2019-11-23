special audience
Today
Mississippi Trails Hiking Club, 2 p.m., Stoltz Trail/Riprow Valley, 10616 W. John Deere Road. Meet at 2 p.m. at Camp Street next to FedEx and Hy-Vee on South Locust Street.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Dimensional Brewing One Year Anniversary, 11 a.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St. Beer releases going on all weekend. Grillbillies BBQ and Chocolate Hog BBQ will be on site.
Johnnie Walker, 2 p.m., Park Farm Winery, 15159 Thielen Road, Durango, Iowa.
Angela Meyer, 7 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Cranes/Vultures, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St.
Theresa Rosetta, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Joie Wails Duo, 7 p.m., Millennium Bar & Marina, 780 Harbor Drive, East Dubuque, Ill.
The Texas Tenors: Deep in the Heart of Christmas, 7:30 p.m., University of Dubuque Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett St. Accompanied by the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra.
Walking Molly, 8 p.m., Embe’s Eatery, 233 S. Main St., Galena, Ill.
Tony Walker 9 p.m., Dog House Lounge, 1646 Asbury Road.
Sunday
Dimensional Brewing One Year Anniversary, noon, Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St. Beer releases going on all weekend. Grillbillies BBQ and Chocolate Hog BBQ will be on site.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 3 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, Port of Dubuque, suite 100.
Ballroom Dance, 6 p.m., Turner Hall, 115 S. Bench St., Galena, Ill.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Attitude Adjustment Group, 1166 Main St. lower level. Details: 563-557-9196.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Westside Club Room, 1646 Asbury Road, suite 7. Just the first 164 Pages Group.
Al-Anon Saturday Morning AFG, 9 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive. conference room 1B.
AA Women’s Group, 10:30 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive. room 1A.
Debtors Anonymous, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1H. Money and debt meeting from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., with quiet time for working on numbers from 11:30 to noon. Details: debtorsanonymous.org.
Sunday
Alcoholics Anonymous Big Book, 6:30 p.m., Dickeyville (Wis.) village offices, 500 East Ave., east doors. Details: 608-331-0255.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, sixth floor, room 6D. A 12-step group. Details: 563-557-9196.
FOOD & DRINK
Sunday
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Thanksgiving Breakfast, 7:30 a.m., church basement, 202 Second Ave. SE, Farley, Iowa. Serving pancakes, eggs, sausage, hash browns, coffee, juice and milk. Includes a raffle, silent auction, bake sale and more. Cost is $8 for adults, $4 for ages 5-12 and free for ages 4 and younger.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Westminster’s Fair Trade Market, 9 a.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2155 University Ave. Provides artisans from around the globe to live sustainable lives. Includes crafts, jewelry, clothing and food. With 10% of sales donated to local charity.
sunday
Sunday Night Euchre 6:30 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St. Details: Gary, 563-542-8175.