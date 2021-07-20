Dubuque police on Monday released the name of the teen fatally shot Saturday and announced that two teens face charges for his death.
Robert W. Powell-Moore, 18, was shot in the chest, Dubuque police confirmed. He was taken to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police on Monday also released a few more details related to the shooting, saying that Powell-Moore was shot “during an altercation with a 15-year-old male and 14-year-old female in the alley behind 1401 Central Ave.” That’s where Powell-Moore was found when officers arrived.
Police announced that both the 14-year-old and the 15-year-old are charged with voluntary manslaughter and carrying weapons. Their names have not been released as both remain charged as juveniles currently.
If the cases get moved to adult court, their names will be released.
Police previously said Powell-Moore and the 15-year-old were both Dubuque residents who “knew who each other were.” Police also said “the entire incident was captured on traffic cameras.”
The investigation is ongoing.