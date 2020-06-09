Temperatures throughout the tri-state area topped out at 10 degrees or more above normal Monday.
The temperature in Dubuque peaked at 89 degrees. Dubuque’s warmest day of the year so far was June 2, when the high reached 90. The normal high temperature is around 76 degrees for the second week of June.
Meanwhile, forecasters have issued a flash flood watch for today for eight local counties as remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal approach the tri-state area.
The watch area includes Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa; Jo Daviess County, Ill.; and Crawford and Grant counties in Wisconsin, according to the National Weather Service.
“It’s going to be a wet day,” said Dave Cousins, weather service meteorologist. “There’s a potential for a lot of heavy rain.”
Cristobal weakened into a tropical depression early Monday, and its track could bring the storm to the upper Mississippi River valley.
“This is only the third time this has happened,” Cousins said of the storm’s western and northern track into the region.
The tri-states could receive 1 to 3 inches of rain, with heavier amounts in some locations, according to the weather service.