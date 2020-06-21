The first death of a Dubuque County resident confirmed to have COVID-19 occurred in March, and 17 others have followed in the months since.
Almost all were older adults or seniors. Most had pre- existing medical conditions. There were slightly more men than women.
Most of them were white, but those who were not were overrepresented compared to their numbers within the general population.
The factors associated with Dubuque County’s COVID-19 deaths do not convey the decedents’ life stories, nor their intrinsic value to their communities and loved ones. But examining demographic factors can shed light on who is being impacted by the disease and who might be at risk for complications.
“It helps us determine what areas we need to focus on, where there may be disparities,” said Mary Rose Corrigan, public health specialist for the City of Dubuque. “It helps us determine where we should be putting our resources.”
More than 475 death certificates have been filed at the Dubuque County Recorder’s Office this year. The documents provide vital statistics and other information, such as the manner and causes of death, age, nationality, educational attainment and employment status.
A Telegraph Herald review of death certificates found 18 Dubuque County residents who died with known COVID-19 infections since the start of the pandemic. They largely came from demographics that health authorities have identified as being at greater risk of experiencing severe illness from COVID-19 — older adults and people with underlying medical conditions.
State data indicates 22 COVID-19-related deaths in Dubuque County, and the TH found four other death certificates indicating the coronavirus for people who were not residents of the county but died in Dubuque hospitals.
All four were older than 65, and they hailed from Clayton and Delaware counties in Iowa and Jo Daviess County, Ill.
Long-term care
Almost 90% of Dubuque County’s COVID-19 deaths occurred in people older than 61. The death certificates indicate that 10 of them resided at Dubuque Specialty Care, a long-term and skilled-nursing care facility that has seen an outbreak of 51 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among residents and staff. (A state inspection report obtained by the TH indicated that an administrator for the facility said 11 residents with COVID-19 had died, but if so, the nursing home was not noted on the death certificate.)
Nursing homes care for some of the people most vulnerable to COVID-19 complications — the elderly and those with underlying health conditions. The virus can spread rapidly through the congregate settings, where residents live in close quarters, attended by staff who travel among rooms.
Even though just 4% of the novel coronavirus infections have occurred in nursing homes statewide, more than 50% of COVID-19-related deaths had occurred in those settings as of Saturday.
“Their body isn’t as strong to fight off infections as they age,” Corrigan said. “It makes sense that the death rate would be higher.”
Dubuque Specialty Care recently was cited and issued a $10,000 fine by the state for permitting staff with symptoms of COVID-19 to continue to work. Inspectors also discovered that some employees did not wear protective equipment while inside the facility.
Jason Bridie, director of marketing for Care Initiatives, the parent company of Dubuque Specialty Care, would not comment on the death toll linked to the facility via the death certificates examined by the TH, nor comment on the facility’s efforts going forward.
Corrigan said a coalition of representatives from area long-term-care agencies meets weekly to review best practices with respect to infection control and reopening to the public. Dubuque County also has held targeted testing drives at local congregate-living facilities.
Pre-existing conditions
At least two-thirds of Dubuque County decedents had a pre-existing condition — such as Alzheimer’s disease, cancer, hypertension or coronary artery disease — which death certificates listed as causes of or contributing factors to death.
“There are some broad-based risk factors that people may not think about ... that can relate to your ability to recover from COVID-19,” Corrigan said. “Having any underlying respiratory condition — that could be anything from asthma to COPD to emphysema. Also, obesity is a risk factor.”
Much like disease burden generally, racial and ethnic minorities have been impacted by COVID-19 at a rate disproportionate to their population size.
Nationally, Black people are about 3.5 times more likely to die of COVID-19 than white people. Latino people are nearly twice as likely, according to researchers at Yale University. The data recently was released as a preprint prior to peer review.
The reasons vary, ranging from lack of access to health care to living in crowded homes and neighborhoods.
With respect to deaths in Dubuque County, the disease has struck the Pacific Islander community. Four of the people diagnosed with COVID-19 who died, or 22% of the related deaths of county residents so far, were Pacific Islanders, but they consist of just 800 of the county’s 97,000 residents — less than 1%.
More than 100 Pacific Islanders participate in a case-management program offered at Crescent Community Health Center in Dubuque. Seventy-nine percent of them have diabetes and 93% have hypertension, both risk factors for experiencing severe symptoms from COVID-19.
“That’s further complicated because many of them work in the service industry, an industry that carries a higher risk of exposure,” said Gary Collins, Crescent’s CEO. “When those individuals go home, they are likely to be in a household that is culturally multi-generational, and they may have larger households for that reason. It makes it challenging to do all the things that our governor and all the health experts are saying you should do — primarily social distancing.”
Risks to others
Even though many local residents appear to be in good health and do not fall within a risk group, Corrigan said, they should abide by best practices, including handwashing, wearing a face mask and physical distancing.
People in apparent good health can spread COVID-19 to a vulnerable person or discover they have a hereto unknown medical condition themselves.
Corrigan noted that death is the worst-case outcome of infection but is not the only toll that COVID-19 exacts on society.
“It doesn’t always tell the whole picture of the suffering,” she said. “The time off work. The loss of income that may be experienced by others who get the virus and recover from it.”