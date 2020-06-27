Although the City of Dubuque will not open its two municipal swimming pools this summer due to concerns related to COVID-19, tri-state residents looking to beat the heat still have several options.
Of the 26 municipal pools in the Telegraph Herald coverage area, 11 are open, with various restrictions. Six communities plan to open their facilities later in the season, while nine are closed for 2020, including Flora and Sutton pools in Dubuque.
Many of the pools that are open have established capacity limits, and some have restricted access to city residents.
The following is a list of area pools, along with their hours and restrictions for 2020.
Clayton CountyElkader Swimming Pool
- Open swim hours: 1 to 5 p.m. and 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
- Capacity: 150
- Restrictions: Temperature check upon entrance; no toys available for rent; limited concessions
- Phone: 563-245-1510
Guttenberg Municipal Swimming Pool
- Adult laps/waterwalking and swim lessons only until Wednesday, July 1. Officials hope to offer open swimming later in the season.
- Phone: 563-252-1109
Delaware CountyColesburg Swimming Pool
- Open swim hours: 1 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. daily
- Capacity: 30
- Restrictions: No toys or goggles available, but patrons can bring their own; limited concessions
- Phone: 563-856-4065
Earlville Aquatic Center
- Limited adult swimming and lessons only. The pool does not plan to open for public open swimming.
- Phone: 563-923-3365
Edgewood Municipal Pool
- Open swim hours: 1 to 5 p.m. and 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The pool closes for 15 minutes every two hours for cleaning.
- Capacity: Limited to 50%
- Restrictions: Temperature check upon entrance; no deck furniture available, but patrons can bring chairs
- Phone: 563-928-6628
Hopkinton Municipal Pool
- Open swim hours: 1 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. daily
- Capacity: 20. Limited to Hopkinton residents (52237 zip code)
- Restrictions: Must use hand sanitizer when entering and exiting facility; no deck furniture available, but patrons can bring their own; no water toys permitted
- Phone: 563-926-2433
Manchester Family Aquatic Center
- Lap swimming and lessons only at this time, with open swimming from 1 to 5 p.m. daily beginning Wednesday, July 1.
- Phone: 563-927-1160
Dubuque CountyCascade Municipal Pool
- Open swim hours: 1 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8:30 p.m. daily
- Capacity: 50% capacity (about 170 people). Users must reside in Cascade (zip code 52033) or Bernard (52032) or attend school in Cascade.
- Restrictions: Limited concessions; no pool toys permitted
- Phone: 563-852-3842
Dyersville Aquatic Center: Closed
Jackson CountyBellevue Municipal Pool: Closed Jones CountyMonticello Aquatic Center
- Open swim hours: Monday to Friday: 1 to 2 p.m., Monticello residents only, 2 to 6 p.m. all pass holders; Saturday and Sunday: Noon to 3 p.m., Monticello and Monticello Community School District residents only, 4 to 7 p.m., all pass holders
- Capacity: 100. Limited to residents of Monticello, Monticello Community School District and Jones County. Must provide proof of residency.
- Restrictions: Must purchase a season pass (no daily admission)
- Phone: 319-465-6523
Crawford County
Prairie du Chien Wacouta Aquatic Park
- Open swim hours: 11 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. Monday to Thursday; 11 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Friday to Sunday. The pool closes for 15 minutes every one hour and 45 minutes for cleaning.
- Capacity: 94
- Restrictions: Must sign liability waiver; no concessions or deck furniture available, but patrons can bring their own
- Phone: 608-326-8071
Grant County
Boscobel Swimming Pool
- Open swim hours (tentatively beginning Wednesday, July 1): 1 to 2:45 p.m. and 3:15 to 5 p.m. daily
- Capacity: 45. Limited to Boscobel Area School District residents.
- Restrictions: Must sign liability waiver; no concessions or deck furniture available, but patrons can bring their own
- Phone: 608-375-5884
Cassville’s Penny & Myra Eckstein Municipal Swimming Pool
- Open swim hours: Noon to 2 p.m., 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. daily
- Capacity: 60
- Restrictions: Must sign liability waiver; temperature check upon entrance; no deck furniture available, but patrons can bring their own
- Phone: 608-725-2166
Fennimore Community Pool
- Opening date to be announced
- Open swim hours: 1 to 6 p.m. daily
- Capacity: 75 swimming and 25 nonswimming patrons. Limited to Fennimore residents and households with children enrolled in Fennimore Community Schools
- Restrictions: No concessions or deck furniture available, but patrons can bring their own
- Phone: 608-852-8292
Lancaster Municipal Swimming Pool
- Open swim hours (beginning Sunday, June 28): 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday. The pool will close for 15 minutes after every 75 minutes for cleaning.
- Capacity: 30
- Restrictions: No concessions or deck furniture available, but patrons can bring their own; bathhouse closed, but bathrooms available
- Phone: 608-723-2495
Montfort Pool: Closed Muscoda Swimming Pool
- Open swim hours: Noon to 2 p.m., 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., 3 to 5 p.m., and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The pool closes every two hours for cleaning.
- Capacity: 78
- Restrictions: Must sign liability waiver; no deck furniture available, but patrons can bring their own
- Phone: 608-739-3801
Platteville Family Aquatic Center
- Open swim hours (beginning July 4): 1 to 4:50 p.m. and 6:15 to 8:15 p.m. daily
- Capacity: 100
- Restrictions: Will be shared as opening date approaches
- Phone: 608-348-5186
Iowa County
Mineral Point Public Pool
- Open swim hours: 1 to 4:45 p.m. and 7 to 8:45 p.m. Monday through Friday; 1 to 4:45 p.m. and 6:30 to 8:45 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Open swim time is divided into one-hour blocks with cleaning each hour.
- Capacity: 100
- Restrictions: No deck furniture available, but patrons can bring their own
- Phone: 608-987-2175
Lafayette County
Darlington Swimming Pool: Closed Shullsburg Badger Pool: Closed
Jo Daviess County
East Dubuque Dunleith Park and Aquatic Center: Closed Galena Alice T. Virtue Memorial Pool: Closed