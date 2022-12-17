Ten-year-old Avaya Beaver carefully crossed the Prescott Elementary School gymnasium on Friday morning, balancing a tray laden with six bowls of soup.
She swiftly distributed the hot meals to a table full of hungry guests, then headed off to fulfill more orders from attendees at the school’s annual soup luncheon.
“It’s fun,” Avaya said. “When I get older, maybe I could be a waitress, since I know how to do it so far.”
Prescott has been welcoming families and community members for its annual soup luncheon fundraiser since 2008, but the COVID-19 pandemic put the event on pause for the past two years.
Proceeds from the luncheon, which also features a silent auction and student craft sale, fund school field trips and benefit the Prescott parent-teacher organization, called the Family Involvement Network, or FIN.
Every student in the school contributed to the luncheon, from coloring placemats and contributing art projects to serving soup or singing holiday songs as guests ate.
“They’re learning all these soft skills of how to have hospitality, how to take ownership,” said Cathy Brimeyer, president of Prescott FIN. “It was really important that the students are learning that they have a part in this, that they’re seeing that this is their school and have pride in that.”
This year, Prescott saw its enrollment increase by about 100 students over fall 2021 as the school welcomed students from Fulton Elementary School, which closed in June. Many Fulton staff members also transitioned to Prescott, including Principal Chris Nugent, who previously served as Fulton’s principal.
“This (event) is a perfect opportunity for everybody to come together and build community,” Nugent said, as attendees streamed into the gymnasium and preschoolers belted out the chorus of “Jingle Bells.”
At a nearby table, Lizbeth Rodriguez and her boyfriend Mike Licke polished off their bowls of beef noodle soup. The couple have two children who attend Prescott and said they were enjoying their first time at the soup luncheon.
“I feel like it’s just nice to see the kids sing, have the Christmas spirit and be more involved with the school,” Rodriguez said.
In addition to soup, students also served up beverages and desserts. Third-graders Dallas Lautrok and August Collins, both 8, pushed a cart filled with small plates of cheesecake bites, which proved popular with diners.
“Come on, let’s go get some more,” Dallas said, as the boys zoomed off to the cafeteria to refill their empty cart.
Brimeyer said the school expected to serve between 300 and 400 people at the luncheon, and hoped to raise $10,000 between the meal and the silent auction, which will be open for online bidding through Sunday at 11:45 p.m. Items can be viewed at https://bit.ly/3uWLPAF.
