SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10 a.m. senior fitness exercise class; 11:30 lunch.
Thursday
Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St., senior potluck serving at 11:30 a.m. Bring small dish to share. Serving ham and scalloped potatoes. Entertainment: Americana Band.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-5 p.m. sit and sew club; 6:30-7:30 yoga.
Story Time, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadows Drive. Half-hour story times with read-alouds, early literacy activities and crafts.
PERFORMING ARTS
Thursday
Big Band and Oldies Dance, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St. Dance music from big band to oldies, plus requests.
LITERARY ARTS
Wednesday
Build a Fairy Tale, 3:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. STEM fairy tale engineering. Stack a mattress tower, build a wolf-proof house and more. Pre-registration required.
Thursday
Build a Fairy Tale, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. STEM fairy tale engineering. Stack a mattress tower, build a wolf-proof house, and more. Pre-registration required.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 285, 7:30 a.m., St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2025 Jackson St. 7:30-8:30 weigh in, 8:40 meeting. Details: Carrie 563-588-9613.
Rotary Club of Galena, 11:45 a.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St., Galena, Ill.
Sertoma Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St. Details: 563-582-8179 or 563-590-0018.
Noon Lions Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, second floor, 301 Bell St. Prospective members welcome.
Men’s Journey to Victory, 4 p.m., Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets, group room 2. A support group for men recovering from addictions or other life challenges. All men are welcome. Details: 563-495-1340.
Wednesday Night Women’s AA Meeting, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St., lower level, enter from rear. Details: 563-588-1630.
Alcoholics Anonymous: The Outcast Group, 6 p.m., Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave. A 12-step open discussion group for men and women recovering from substance abuse. Details: 563-690-6042.
Dubuque Evening Lions Club, 6 p.m., The Bridge Restaurant, 31 Locust St.
Al-Anon Westside AFG, 7 p.m., Al-Anon, 1646 Asbury Road, lower level, side entrance.
Al-Anon AFG, 8 p.m., United Church of Christ, 206 E. Platt St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Thursday
Overeaters Anonymous Thursday Morning Group, 9:30 a.m., First Congregational Church of Christ, 255 W. 10th St.
Al-Anon, noon, St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 1240 Rush St., Fogarty Hall.
Alzheimer/Dementia Support Group, 4:30 p.m., Sunset Park Place, 3730 Pennsylvania Ave.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St. Founders speaker meeting. Details: 563-557-9196.
Al-Anon Night Beginners AFG, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 7 p.m., 12-step program for people who want to stop their addictive sexual behavior. Details: 563-663-6701 and leave a message or email dubuquesaa@gmail.com. All inquiries are anonymous.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Wednesday
Lunch & Learn: Garden Planning, noon, Convivium Urban Farmstead, 2811 Jackson St. Discussion on all aspects of garden planning: Calculating timing and creating a calendar, assessing space and layouts, selecting and ordering seeds.
Thursday
Bingo, 6 p.m., Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St. Early games start at 6:10, regular games start at 7. Refreshments, beer, mixed drinks and free popcorn.
Dubuque County-Key City Genealogical Society, 7 p.m., Family History Center, 685 Fremont Ave. John Gronen will present his family program on George and Viola Burden and the historic estate of Four Mounds.
St. Francis Xavier Bingo, 7 p.m., 104 Third St. SW, Dyersville, Iowa, parish hall.
Thursday Trivia, 6 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
FOOD & DRINK
Today
St. Francis de Sales Bottomless Bowl Soup and Sandwiches Supper, 4:30 p.m., St. Francis de Sale Catholic Church, 1720 26th St., Hazel Green, Wis. Four varieties of soups and sandwiches along with assorted desserts. The cost is $8 for adults, $4 for ages 12 and younger and free for ages 5 and younger.
Thursday
Asbury (Iowa) Eagles Club Burger Night, 5 p.m., 5900 Saratoga Road. Fresh-grilled hamburgers (add your toppings). The cost is $9 for adults and $5 for ages 10 and younger. Proceeds to benefit The Little Eagles Baseball.