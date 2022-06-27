Allison Simpson felt angry, and she felt like she’d be better off gathering with people who felt as angry as she did.
“I’m a shy person, so this isn’t like me, but I am angry,” said Simpson, of Bellevue, Iowa.
Simpson organized a rally supporting abortion rights that drew about 200 people Sunday to the Dubuque County Courthouse. The rally followed in the wake of Friday’s Dobbs v. Jackson decision by the U.S. Supreme Court – a decision that rolled back constitutional protections for abortion that were nearly 50 years old.
“I didn’t see anyone else doing it (organizing a rally), and I knew there were other people who felt like me,” Simpson said. “I think it’s important to show our support for abortion rights, because it is a critical thing for our community. The recent decision overturning Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court will disproportionately impact poor, working class, minority communities.”
With Simpson leading the way, rally participants listened to several speakers before marching along the sidewalks circling the courthouse, alternating chants of “We won’t go back” and “My body, my choice.”
“I can’t do much, but (this rally) is one step I can take,” Simpson said.
Lindsay Quam, of Dubuque, attended the hour-long rally with her daughters.
“It’s a major right I feel passionate about,” Quam said of abortion. “I feel every person who has a uterus should have this choice and I feel very strongly that my two daughters, when they grow up, should be able to choose what their future looks like. And I want them to be able to choose without feeling shame or guilt.”
Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, attended the rally and told the crowd she never knew life before the Roe decision in 1973.
“I heard the stories that my mother and grandmother passed down,” James said. “They were the whispers of the realities of women starkly different than my own. Realities that I did not have to face.”
James called the recent high court decision “the most significant rollback of human rights in modern history.”
She noted those who were served by abortion rights protections.
“For 50 years, Roe protected low-income women, women of color, women in rural parts of our country, all menstruating people, and for 50 years, Roe protected girls who were molested, people who were raped, moms working two or three jobs to support the children they already have and people whose lives were at risk,” James said.
Jacob Ioerger, of Dyersville, Iowa, said he participated in the rally to show that men support abortion rights as well as women.
“We need to show everybody that this (Supreme Court decision) is not okay,” Ioerger said.
Passing cars frequently honked at the sign-carrying participants. Ioerger said the honking provided a positive signal to people at the rally.
“It’s great,” he said. “It means there’s more support than you think, but they’re scared to do it until they see (the rally crowd).”
Simpson said more rallies are planned, including one at 5 p.m. today at Washington Square in Dubuque.
“We’re hoping to get more people involved,” she said. “We’re hoping to do another march and get people together to share their stories. I think today people just want to let out some frustration, so that’s what we’re doing today. We’re definitely going to be doing more in the future.”
