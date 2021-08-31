The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Jessica M. Scholtes, 39, of 2680 Mineral St., was arrested at 8:15 a.m. Monday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center, 770 Iowa St., on a warrant charging possession of methamphetamine.
  • Chaunda R. Sternhagen, 22, of Bellevue, Iowa, was arrested at 11:56 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of North Grandview Avenue on charges of possession of meth, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon.
  • Jamaica B. Ralston, 41, of Bellevue, Iowa, was arrested at 11:21 p.m. Saturday in the area of Fremont Avenue and North Cascade Road on charges of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, operating while intoxicated and driving under suspension.
  • Clifford R. Pike, 28, of 631 Chestnut St., was arrested at 7:29 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Chestnut Street on a warrant charging two counts of third-degree burglary.
  • Central Ave., was arrested at 1:15 p.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of Gateway Drive on a charge of second-degree theft and a warrant charging fourth-degree criminal mischief.
  • Anastasia C. Hughes, 21, of 2461 Central Ave., was arrested at 12:28 p.m. Saturday at her residence on charges of domestic assault with strangulation and domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Hughes assaulted Akaiah C. Dennis, 18, of the same address.

