PEOSTA, Iowa – Authorities say a child was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle Monday evening in Peosta.
A 10-year-old child was transported to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center before being transferred to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for treatment of injuries, according to a press release issued by Chief Mike Comer of the Peosta Police Department. The release does not provide the child’s name.
The release states that Camdyn Penick, 18, of Franklin Grove, Ill., was traveling north on Peosta Community Parkway at 5 p.m., when the child ran into traffic from behind a parked vehicle and was struck by Penick’s vehicle.
The incident is being investigated, according to the release.
The Dubuque County Sheriff's Department and Centralia-Peosta EMS also responded to the scene.