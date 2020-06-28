PEOSTA, Iowa — A crowd of Dubuque County residents sporting bright orange and yellow T-shirts with the words Northeast Iowa Action Trail Riders Club printed on the back recently crowded into Peosta City Hall.
They were eager to hear the City Council’s discussion and thoughts on moving forward with an ordinance allowing all-terrain and utility vehicles on city roads.
After a meeting earlier this month, enthusiasts were told to meet with county officials and those in other cities with ordinances allowing ATV/UTV use and to put together a sample of what they would like to see happen in Peosta.
Tanner Patterson presented a few of his findings and pitched an updated ordinance to the City Council.
He said the proposed ordinance would not allow ATVs or UTVs on city streets until after 3:30 p.m. on weekdays. But City Administrator Whitney Baethke said she was worried that starting that early would mean the vehicles encountering significant workforce traffic at the end of the workday.
“Burds and Peosta streets need to be restricted during the week,” Baethke said. “I think that piece needs to be explored more. We do also have millions of dollars of construction that happens here every summer.”
Police Chief Mike Comer said he also worries about the two elementary schools on Burds Road and the congestion that ATVs and UTVs might cause after school lets out. Ron Switzer, of Dubuque, assured the council that a lot of riding is done on weekends and much of it is centered around stopping for a meal somewhere.
“We go riding, and we want to stop for food,” he said. “We want to look for a decent restaurant where we can stop for food and ice cream. We worked hard to earn this (in Dubuque County), and we don’t want to lose it.”
Epworth resident Ron McCarthy seconded Switzer’s comment about riding along county roads just to grab a bite to eat.
“I would love to come over to your town to spend money on burgers and fuel,” he said. “I think you would be amazed with the amount of revenue that would come into town.”
The City Council said it plans to draft an ordinance during its July 9 work session based on what other cities such as Epworth already approved.
“Maybe we just start with a list of decisions: what areas they are allowed, what hours and what kind of machines are we allowing,” said Mayor Jim Merten.
The council also approved a $38,700 design fee and $19,500 construction fee to begin working with MSA Professional Services to expand the city’s sewer system across Cox Springs Road to give soon-to-be built homes access to the city’s sewers.
Baethke said the 50 acres where the new sewer system will be is currently being annexed into the city and should be approved by the end of this year.
“There are two empty lots that are going to be built next year on the east side of Peosta,” she said.