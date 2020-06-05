The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is hosting its eighth annual Wisconsin Free Fun Weekend on Saturday and Sunday, June 6 and 7.
State park admission fees, fishing licenses and trail pass requirements will be waived during the weekend.
A press release states that other fishing regulations will apply and that all-terrain and utility vehicles will be exempt from registration requirements.
“Resident and nonresident all-terrain-vehicle operators do not need a trail pass to ride state ATV trails,” according to the release.
Capacity limits will remain in effect at some parks to limit overcrowding, and visitors are asked to practice social distancing.