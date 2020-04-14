The City of Dubuque will reopen its housing assistance waiting list today.
The list will be open until 11:59 p.m. today, according to a press release.
Applications are available at cityofdubuque.org/housing. Paper applications will be available outside the city’s housing department office, 350 W. Sixth St., No. 312.
Completed paper applications can be placed in the dropbox between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. today.
Applicants will need to supply names (as they appear on Social Security cards), Social Security numbers and dates of birth for all household members. Only one application is permitted per household.