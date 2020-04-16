MANCHESTER, Iowa — Manchester City Council members recently unanimously approved suspending late fees during emergency declarations issued by either the governor or mayor.
City staff said it would be unconscionable to shut off anyone’s water because of nonpayment during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We don’t have a mechanism in place that allows staff to waive late fees or penalties,” said City Manager Tim Vick. “What we are proposing in this ordinance allows the city manager to waive the penalties if they are late during the state of emergency declaration by either the governor or the mayor of the City of Manchester.”
Council Member Mary Ann Poynor asked Vick if these new guidelines will include a certain grace period even after the emergency declarations are lifted. “Because when people go back to work, they’re not going to get paid for a while,” Poynor said.
Vick said he believes the language in the ordinance will allow staff that type of freedom.
City Clerk Erin Learn said staff will also send out a letter this month with a reminder notice for those falling behind on utility payments. She urged anyone with questions to call City Hall.
“There are bound to be people in crisis because of loss of jobs and loss of income,” said Council Member Dean Sherman. “We need to have the flexibility to make arrangements and work with people to alleviate the pain that’s there. I certainly support it.”