GALENA, Ill. — On Saturday, July 3, the Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design, 601 S. Prospect St., will open a photographic exhibit called, “Portraits of the Navajo.”
The exhibit will run through Dec. 24 and include photographs of the Navajo Nation — or, as the Navajo call themselves, the Dine — from 1860 to 1910.
“We are excited to present a new exhibition that spotlights the pioneering works of early European and American photographers who documented the rare, beautiful and ancient Navajo civilization in America’s southwest,” said museum President Christian Narkiewicz-Laine in a press release.
The exhibit is accompanied by a new book by Narkiewicz-Laine, also titled “Portraits of the Navajo,” available at the museum for $35.
Museum hours are noon to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Admission is free to museum members. The public is encouraged to make a donation to support the museum’s ongoing programs.