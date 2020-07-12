University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Platteville, Wis.
Spring 2020:
Asbury, Iowa – Cody Roush
Bellevue, Iowa – Evan Dalldorf
Benton, Wis. – Kenzie Jones, Paige Slater and Alex Wright
Boscobel, Wis. – Tylor Cornell, Keiyah Jones, Darion McClam, Cole Wagner and Sydney Williams
Cassville, Wis. – Christian Reynolds
Colesburg, Iowa – Elliot Gaul
Cuba City, Wis. – Annamarie Bousley, Hope Francis, Hannah Fuller, Jeffrey Goetzinger, Casey Kieler and Demitrianna Soppe
Darlington, Wis. – Kade Carey, Gina Douglas, Taylor Evenstad, Cody Hardyman, Matthew Jorgenson, Robert King, Molly McDaniel, Johanna Meister, Gunnar Rielly and Ava Volkening
Dickeyville, Wis. – Bailey Kerkel
Dubuque – Savannah Baldwin, Lucas Blosch, Joseph Bohr, Evan DeBoth, Logan Eigenberger, Reba Gaul, Marrichelle Glover, Isaac Green, Breanna Reisen, Jordan Renner, Orlando Soza, Jordan Von Mulert, Alex Wehrspann and Nicholas Weidenbacher
Durango, Iowa – Thomas Lehmann
East Dubuque, Ill. – Luke Nieland, Kyle Schultz and Kayla Von Ah
Epworth, Iowa – Matthew Chase
Fennimore, Wis. – Brooke Bender, Peyton Deutsch, Stasia Dresen, Cole Gore, Brandon Krantz, Brett Needham and Zachary Sherman
Galena, Ill. – Nicholas Bingham, Jack Huber, Brooke Rasmussen and Andrew Stangl
Greeley, Iowa – Michael Jones
Hazel Green, Wis. – Alec Monahan, Jack Rasmussen and Blair Schuler
Kieler, Wis. – Mersadie Murray
Lancaster, Wis. – Brianne Boughton, Zachary Gotto, Brianna Hampton, Kennedy Mezera, Dustin Reynolds and Nicolas Wood
Maquoketa, Iowa – Logan Connolly
Mineral Point, Wis. – Katie Calvert, Michelle Gould, Amanda Meidl and Caleb Mitchell
Peosta, Iowa – Colin Roling
Platteville, Wis. – Ahmed Aboalrshed, Mohammed Al Hilal, Rakan Alharbi, Keaton Allison, Waleed Alrabghi, Nickolas Barnes, Abdulaziz Binmozal, Robert Bonner Jr., Nathanael Braukhoff, Daniel Brogli, Mackenzie Chitwood, Caroline Creager, Ally Dzurka, Ioannis Fanopoulos, Robert Feiden, Madisyn Fons, Annessa Fox, Logan Garza, Clayton Gerds, Kimberly Goeke, Alexis Gonzalez, Benjamin Grossman, Camille Guenther, Alexis Hale, Anna Harrington, Joshua Hendrickson, Justin Hetchler, Lauren Higgins, Caleb Hobson, Travis Kalkofen, Jacob Klang, Kelsey Klar, Ashley Knutson, Thomas Lambert, Keaton Lawson Wolf, Spencer Leutermann, Zachary Lulling, Alexander Lund, Robyn Maxey, Andrea McDermott, Luke Mohar, Daniel Post, Bryanna Rhiley, Noreen Rodrigues, Rachel Schwarzmann, Mason Skudlarek, Roselienna Spooner, Rene Steele, Raine Voigts, Tiffani Webster and Andrew Wessels
Potosi, Wis. – Madison Knockel and Emily Langmeier
Prairie du Chien, Wis. – Taylor Cota, Tyler Mason, Brogan Potter, MacKenzy Slaght and Jack Wasechek
Shullsburg, Wis. – Abigail Doyle, Joseph Lyne, Bradley Sigwarth and Hillary Wiegel
Stockton, Ill. – Kiley Schulz