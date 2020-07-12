University of Wisconsin-Platteville

Platteville, Wis.

Spring 2020:

Asbury, Iowa – Cody Roush

Bellevue, Iowa – Evan Dalldorf

Benton, Wis. – Kenzie Jones, Paige Slater and Alex Wright

Boscobel, Wis. – Tylor Cornell, Keiyah Jones, Darion McClam, Cole Wagner and Sydney Williams

Cassville, Wis. – Christian Reynolds

Colesburg, Iowa – Elliot Gaul

Cuba City, Wis. – Annamarie Bousley, Hope Francis, Hannah Fuller, Jeffrey Goetzinger, Casey Kieler and Demitrianna Soppe

Darlington, Wis. – Kade Carey, Gina Douglas, Taylor Evenstad, Cody Hardyman, Matthew Jorgenson, Robert King, Molly McDaniel, Johanna Meister, Gunnar Rielly and Ava Volkening

Dickeyville, Wis. – Bailey Kerkel

Dubuque – Savannah Baldwin, Lucas Blosch, Joseph Bohr, Evan DeBoth, Logan Eigenberger, Reba Gaul, Marrichelle Glover, Isaac Green, Breanna Reisen, Jordan Renner, Orlando Soza, Jordan Von Mulert, Alex Wehrspann and Nicholas Weidenbacher

Durango, Iowa – Thomas Lehmann

East Dubuque, Ill. – Luke Nieland, Kyle Schultz and Kayla Von Ah

Epworth, Iowa – Matthew Chase

Fennimore, Wis. – Brooke Bender, Peyton Deutsch, Stasia Dresen, Cole Gore, Brandon Krantz, Brett Needham and Zachary Sherman

Galena, Ill. – Nicholas Bingham, Jack Huber, Brooke Rasmussen and Andrew Stangl

Greeley, Iowa – Michael Jones

Hazel Green, Wis. – Alec Monahan, Jack Rasmussen and Blair Schuler

Kieler, Wis. – Mersadie Murray

Lancaster, Wis. – Brianne Boughton, Zachary Gotto, Brianna Hampton, Kennedy Mezera, Dustin Reynolds and Nicolas Wood

Maquoketa, Iowa – Logan Connolly

Mineral Point, Wis. – Katie Calvert, Michelle Gould, Amanda Meidl and Caleb Mitchell

Peosta, Iowa – Colin Roling

Platteville, Wis. – Ahmed Aboalrshed, Mohammed Al Hilal, Rakan Alharbi, Keaton Allison, Waleed Alrabghi, Nickolas Barnes, Abdulaziz Binmozal, Robert Bonner Jr., Nathanael Braukhoff, Daniel Brogli, Mackenzie Chitwood, Caroline Creager, Ally Dzurka, Ioannis Fanopoulos, Robert Feiden, Madisyn Fons, Annessa Fox, Logan Garza, Clayton Gerds, Kimberly Goeke, Alexis Gonzalez, Benjamin Grossman, Camille Guenther, Alexis Hale, Anna Harrington, Joshua Hendrickson, Justin Hetchler, Lauren Higgins, Caleb Hobson, Travis Kalkofen, Jacob Klang, Kelsey Klar, Ashley Knutson, Thomas Lambert, Keaton Lawson Wolf, Spencer Leutermann, Zachary Lulling, Alexander Lund, Robyn Maxey, Andrea McDermott, Luke Mohar, Daniel Post, Bryanna Rhiley, Noreen Rodrigues, Rachel Schwarzmann, Mason Skudlarek, Roselienna Spooner, Rene Steele, Raine Voigts, Tiffani Webster and Andrew Wessels

Potosi, Wis. – Madison Knockel and Emily Langmeier

Prairie du Chien, Wis. – Taylor Cota, Tyler Mason, Brogan Potter, MacKenzy Slaght and Jack Wasechek

Shullsburg, Wis. – Abigail Doyle, Joseph Lyne, Bradley Sigwarth and Hillary Wiegel

Stockton, Ill. – Kiley Schulz