The Illinois and DuQuoin State Fairs will not be held in 2020 due to concerns related to COVID-19.
Illinois governor J. B. Pritzker announced Friday that he will sign an executive order to cancel both state fairs.
“The Illinois and DuQuoin State Fairs have been some of my favorite opportunities to celebrate our agricultural communities and the residents who make Illinois so exceptional,” said Pritzker in a statement. “But it’s because the fairs are such a treasure to so many thousands of people that my administration, like those of our neighboring Midwestern states, must make the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 State Fairs in light of the risk posed by COVID-19.”
The Illinois State Fair was slated for Aug. 13-23 in Springfield, while the DuQuoin State Fair was scheduled for Aug. 28 to Sept. 7 in DuQuoin.
“We explored every possible option to be able to gather for our eleven day tradition,” said Kevin Gordon, Illinois State Fair manager, in a video statement. “In the end, it just wasn’t feasible that we could put on a quality event and also ensure the health and safety of our fairgoers, which was always our number one focus and responsibility.”
Following the cancellations, the Illinois Department of Agriculture announced plans to host a livestock expo in September, as well as hosting the 4-H General Project Show online to allow students to showcase their work.
The cancellations in Illinois come in the wake of the cancellation of the Iowa State Fair on Wednesday. Officials in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Indiana and Ohio have also cancelled their fairs, while other Midwestern states, including Nebraska, South Dakota and Kansas, plan to proceed with their fairs as scheduled.