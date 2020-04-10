The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously this week to make a second allocation of $200,000 to the Greater Dubuque Disaster Recovery Fund for COVID-19, managed by Community Foundation for Greater Dubuque.
According to foundation Executive Director Nancy Van Milligen, the foundation had raised $566,000 as of Wednesday, including the first $200,000 allocated by the supervisors. The remainder has come from private donors.
But she said the foundation had received 36 requests from nonprofits, totaling $588,000.
She also reported the foundation already approved more than $300,000 worth of those applications — largely to nonprofits providing food and shelter to county residents.
“We want to make sure we are filling gaps the federal or state governments aren’t filling,” Van Milligen told the board.