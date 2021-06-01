PLATTEVILLE, Wis. --A Platteville-area fitness group will resume its weekly walks and kick off another event next week after the activities were suspended due to the pandemic.
The Sole Mates walking club will meet each Monday for evening walks. The club will also launch its annual 100 Miles in 100 Days Community Walking Challenge. Both events will be marked with a celebration at 5 p.m. Monday, June 7, in Katie’s Garden at the Platteville Regional Chamber. Participants will receive a free water bottle, and Southwest Health physical therapist Josh Bruner will give a short talk on proper walking shoes and avoiding common injuries.
Sponsored by Southwest Health of Platteville, Sole Mates is a free club open to all.
To sign up for Sole Mates or the 100 Miles in 100 Days Walking Challenge, visit southwesthealth.org.