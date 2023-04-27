From the time she was 8 years old, Eliana Berry knew she wanted to be a lawyer.
“I love being able to help people … and I like being able to argue my point and get it across,” said Berry, 22.
The oldest of seven children and a first-generation college student from Durant, Iowa, Berry also knew college would present a significant financial burden. So she first joined the National Guard and then the Reserve Officer Training Corps at University of Dubuque, which covered the cost of her education and also helped shape her new ambition to work in military law.
On Saturday, Berry will graduate from UD with a double major in criminal justice and philosophy and ethics.
She also will be commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army Adjutant General’s Corps, which provides personnel and human resources services for the Army.
“ROTC had a big influence on me, being able to build relationships and mentor people and grow in a professional (and) a personal level, especially when it comes to emotions and how to handle other people,” she said.
Berry said UD’s ROTC program is a partnership with the ROTC Panther Battalion at University of Northern Iowa. She estimated that ROTC cadets at UD spend 12 hours per week in classes and training, and she also participated in many nationwide programs through ROTC.
Chief among them was a three-week internship last summer with the Judge Advocate General’s Corps, the legal arm of the U.S. Army, which Berry said solidified her desire to go into military law.
“I knew I needed the military to get a law degree, but I didn’t know that military law was something I even wanted to be exposed to until my internship,” she said. “It had a big influence on me and reassured me that I was on the right path.”
During her four years in ROTC, Berry racked up a variety of other accolades, from serving as battalion commander for the Panther Battalion this school year to being selected as one of about 200 top cadets for the national George C. Marshall Leadership and Awards Seminar earlier this year.
She also was a member of UD’s track and cross country teams, served as a tutor and writing consultant at the university’s Academic Success Center, competed with the school’s mediation team and was a lead recruiter for TRIO Student Support Services, which serves low-income and first-generation students or those with a disability.
Earlier this month, she was one of two students who received the Criminal Justice Award, given annually by department faculty to outstanding students.
“It’s a rare occurrence to have an opportunity to work with a student such as Eliana,” said John Shook, head of the university’s criminal justice department. “She’s exceptionally strong academically, she is extremely active on campus, she has boundless energy and she’s humble.”
After graduating, Berry will serve four years of duty at an Air Force base in the state of Washington, during which time she plans to work toward the rank of first lieutenant and apply for a program that will allow her to attend law school with tuition covered by the military.
“She can accomplish whatever she chooses to accomplish,” Shook said. “I see her being an asset to the military, law school and whatever she lands after that.”
