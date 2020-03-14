Officials have postponed public meetings in Dubuque and Bellevue, Iowa, regarding a proposed transmission line.
The delays were spurred by concerns over COVID-19.
Officials with the SOO Green GVDC Link project announced that meetings set for Monday, March 16, in Bellevue and Dubuque will be rescheduled, though new dates have not been set.
The proposed 349-mile-long, underground transmission line would follow a stretch of the Canadian Pacific Railway line along the Mississippi River from Marquette to Sabula, then across the river into Savanna, Ill. In Iowa, it also would pass through Bellevue, Dubuque and Guttenberg.
The transmission line would deliver excess clean energy created in the Midwest to eastern metropolitan areas.
The project still requires approval from the Iowa Public Utilities Board before work could begin. A spokeswoman said that, if approval is granted, construction could be complete in 2024.