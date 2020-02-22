DES MOINES — The Iowa Legislature just finished the first “funnel week” of the 2020 session, resulting in preliminary wins and losses for bills introduced or supported by area lawmakers.
By Friday, policy bills needed to have been approved by the majority of a subcommittee and committee to which they were assigned to be considered for further debate this session.
“This is a week where you go home with some highs and some lows,” said Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville. “You have bills you’ve submitted that haven’t made it into the traction mode, but you’ve also got some bills you’ve helped garner through committees, which you’re proud of.”
Area lawmakers from both parties worked together on several bills that aim to address rising prescription medication prices.
“There were some pharmacy beneficiary manager bills with accountability measures in them that were passed through (the Iowa House of Representatives Human Resources Committee), which is great,” said Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque. “There was a $100-per-prescription insulin cap. Those are some important things, especially with the rising costs of health care.”
Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, chairs that committee. She also lauded the work to provide prescription-price transparency.
“We had a lot of good things move through our committee, at least,” she said.
Koelker said she doesn’t “see a problem with that situation at all,” in terms of the insulin bill gaining traction in the Senate. She sponsored companion bills to those backed by James in 2019 and this year, although the Senate’s insulin bill died this year because lawmakers knew they would get the House’s version.
Iowa Rep. Andy McKean, D-Anamosa, said he is finally seeing movement on an update to the state’s “bottle bill” that he has championed for years.
“What I like most is it increases the handling fee from 1 cent to 2 cents,” he said. “That will be the first increase in 40 years. My theory is, if we increase the handling fee and make redemption centers profitable, they will pop up, and it will be great for economic development in rural Iowa.”
McKean said he was disappointed that his various campaign reform bills died.
Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, saw progress on an issue he has long supported as well, in a code update bill.
“There is one section in there creating B corporations in Iowa, which I have introduced pretty much every general assembly for the past few years,” he said.
B, or benefit, corporations allow those organizations to legally state that in addition to profits, they aim to positively affect social or environmental change.
“That’s designed to attract investment capital from people with money who care about that social or environmental return for investment,” Isenhart said. “It gives an investor the right to expect or require that benefit. In other words, they can be sued if they make decisions which don’t respect that benefit.”
Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, succeeded in getting her bill that would create land banks through the Senate Local Government Committee. The bill would allow municipalities to create intergovernmental boards that could acquire or be given lands that the private sector has been unable to find a use for, structures that have been abandoned or tax-delinquent properties.
“That is one more tool to help local communities be able to build and meet unmet needs in terms of affordable housing (and) helping entrepreneurs find business locations they can afford and get started,” Jochum said. “It still needs a little more work to line up enough votes to make it happen, but it’s very promising.”
Iowa Sen. Dan Zumbach, R-Ryan, applauded a bill he said “protected our fairs, rodeos and youth shows.”
“Around the country, we’re seeing cities ban working animals in their cities,” he said. “We’re saying it’s a great way to get the youth out and involved. This keeps them from banning that in Iowa.”
Koelker said she was also happy to advance a bill that classifies electric bikes as bicycles, allowing them on trails.
She specifically had Dubuque County’s Heritage Trail in mind.
Iowa Rep. Lee Hein, R-Monticello, did not sponsor many bills ahead of this funnel, largely because he chairs the House Ways and Means Committee and is busy with tax bills. But he was able to help one bill created to assist Dyersville Sales Co., which holds weekly hay auctions.
“They’ve been having trouble having truckers bringing hay in from out of state because a lot of the truckers aren’t aware that they need a $25 permit to be out on the roads of Iowa,” he said. “They’re getting nailed by (the Iowa Department of Transportation), and if they don’t have the permit, it’s a $150 and $200 fine. It’s irritating enough to the out-of-state people that they’re taking their hay and going someplace else.”
Iowa Rep. Ann Osmundson, R-Volga, said that she was not particularly disappointed with any bills that died.
However, she was glad to see several gun-control bills that her constituents were upset about fail to move on, even if she had nothing to do with them being halted.
“They didn’t make it into committee,” she said. “They were just filed. People see these filed bills and say, ‘Don’t vote for that bill,’ not knowing that it would have to get through committee for me to even vote on it unless it is in my committee.”
Iowa Sen. Michael Breitbach, R-Strawberry Point, could not be reached for comment for this story.