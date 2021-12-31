More than 300 new laws and rules will take effect on Saturday, Jan. 1, in Illinois, and the impacts of some likely will be felt by local residents.
Of the region’s three states, Illinois most commonly has new laws take effect at the start of years. Iowa’s laws most often become effective as of July 1. In Wisconsin, laws traditionally take effect upon enactment by the governor.
Several of the new laws affect the public education system in Illinois. One requires schools to excuse up to five student absences per school year for mental health care.
“It does enable students to deal with growing mental health needs, which they need,” said Galena school district Superintendent Tim Vincent. “The fear with anything, though, is that it would be abused. Five days is a substantial number of days when kids are only in school 176 days a year.”
Vincent said preparing to comply with the new law has required amending the district’s absence code, both for logistics and data collection.
One of the most controversial Illinois bills to become law from the 2021 legislative session was sweeping criminal-justice reform legislation.
As part of it, law enforcement officers will be required to wear body cameras at all times, though the deadlines vary by department size.
In jurisdictions with at least 50,000 residents, departments must start by Saturday. Smaller departments are allowed to phase in the cameras, fully complying by Jan. 1, 2025.
Neither Jo Daviess County Sheriff Kevin Turner nor East Dubuque Police Chief Luke Kovacic responded to requests for comment for this story.
Another aspect of the law ends cash bail in Illinois, but that does not take effect until Jan. 1, 2023. Still, officials will have to devote a lot of time in 2022 planning for that, according to Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney Chris Allendorf, who opposed the law.
“For the next year, we’re going to have to be figuring out how pre-trial detention can even work in the new system,” he said.
A law from years past, phasing in minimum wage increases in Illinois, also raises the minimum wage to $12 per hour as of Saturday.
While the law initially ruffled feathers among small-business owners, Elizabeth Chamber of Commerce President Merri Sevey said ongoing workforce struggles have made it a moot point.
“A lot of people were paying that anyway because it’s been so hard to find help, just to stay competitive,” she said.