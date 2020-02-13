The attorney for a Dubuque teen charged with attempted murder asked an Iowa District Court judge this week to move the case to juvenile court.
Emmanuel J. Fountain Jr., 17, of 2017 University Ave., Apt. 3, was arrested in late January on the charge in connection to a May 13 shooting near East 18th and White streets. He also faces charges of possessing the drug ecstasy when he was arrested.
Police said Fountain, then 16 years old, and his brother, Jamar D.M. Little, then 17, walked into an alleyway to confront a 15-year-old boy, whose identity has not been revealed in court documents. They allegedly fired three shots at the boy, who escaped unharmed.
Fountain and Little then ran to a car driven by their mother, Sheonta E. Fountain, 33, of 2017 University Ave., Apt. 3, who drove the teens back to her home, according to court documents.
Little in June was charged with attempted murder. In September, he pleaded guilty to going armed with intent and intimidation with a dangerous weapon as part of a plea deal. He was sentenced to probation.
In a court filing this week, Emmanuel Fountain’s attorney, public defender Thomas Goodman, argued that the juvenile court has not waived its jurisdiction over the case. He also wrote that “there are reasonable prospects for rehabilitating the defendant if the juvenile court were to obtain jurisdiction.”
Sheonta Fountain has been charged with being an accessory after the fact. She has pleaded not guilty, and her next hearing is set for today.