A Dubuque company has been hired by Pennsylvania Senate Republicans to investigate the results of the 2020 election in the state.
However, information about the firm beyond that provided by Pennsylvania Republicans appears to be scant.
The Republicans announced Friday that they will pay Envoy Sage, of Dubuque, up to $270,000 over the next six months to examine the election with an eye toward developing changes to state election law.
The “forensic investigation” is being launched in response to pressure from Republican supporters of former President Donald Trump who are upset over his 80,000-vote loss in the state. A related subpoena issued by a GOP-controlled Senate committee, seeking voter data from the executive branch, is currently on hold awaiting a hearing in Commonwealth Court next month.
The contract was signed by Majority Leader Kim Ward and Envoy Sage. Committee spokesperson Jason Thompson said it will be made public in redacted form in the coming days.
The company will be paid out of a taxpayer-funded leadership account that Ward controls and the agreement can be extended if desired, he said.
“The goal is to determine what flaws exist in our election system and to fix them through legislation,” Thompson said Friday.
Envoy Sage President Steve Lahr issued a statement saying company officials have no “pre-conceived notions for what we will or will not find” and that he considers objectivity to be critical. Lahr’s statement described the process ahead as including document analysis, review of concerns solicited from the public by the Senate and a look at election integrity initiatives in other states.
But Pennsylvania Democrats objected to the move.
“They agreed to wait, and then went ahead with hiring their own firm to carry out this political, unnecessary and costly witch hunt,” said Democratic Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa in a release.
Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee Chair Cris Dush, a Republican who is leading the review process, said in a statement that Envoy Sage had handled sensitive documents for other governmental entities.
“As a service-disabled-veteran-owned small business specializing in research, investigation, program management and communications, I believe (the firm is) uniquely qualified to complete this investigation in a way that will help to restore Pennsylvanians’ faith in our election system and data,” he said in the statement.
Democrats in the Senate and on the committee that Dush chairs had no role in selecting the consultant, said Costa, who noted his Republican colleagues previously said they would wait until the subpoena litigation had been resolved.
A website dedicated to the election investigation states that employees at Envoy Sage have “decades of experience in research, investigation, program management and communications” and that the vendor has worked under both Democrat and Republican administrations.
On its website, Envoy Sage bills itself as a consulting service “tailored for crisis, chaos & change” and notes that leadership and staff are veterans of U.S. Special Operations Command and intelligence organizations.
“The future promises increasing levels of disorder, rapid market dynamics and complex disinformation that can threaten your operations,” the website states. “We promise speed, agility and entrepreneurial creativity delivered by proven professionals with integrity and discreet operations.”
But little information about Envoy Sage and its connection to Dubuque could be found Friday afternoon after word of its hiring was announced.
Attempts by the Telegraph Herald on Friday to reach business officials were unsuccessful, and a phone message left with the business — which has a listed number with a Washington, D.C., area code — was not returned.
According to online business filings accessed via the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office, Lahr filed a certificate of organization for Envoy Sage with the state in August 2020. In September 2021, Kevin Kelly, of Dubuque, became the registered agent for the company.
Attempts to reach either by phone Friday afternoon were unsuccessful.
The Pennsylvania elections investigation website states that Envoy Sage has gone through multiple iterations as a company and that Lahr “only recently sold his previous investigative and analytics business and merged it with another company.”
The Iowa Secretary of State’s Office Business Entity Summary for Envoy Sage lists its home office as 16555 Rolling Hills Estates. The home at that address had a gated driveway with a call service to contact the residents of the home.
The person who answered a call placed by a TH reporter said Lahr was the former owner of that address, but that he had since, to her knowledge, moved to Florida. Online property records indicate that Steven and Debra Lahr purchased the Rolling Hills Estates property in 2017 and sold it in June of this year.
Kelly’s address in business filings is listed as his home address of 755 Tanglewood Court. At that address Friday afternoon, a woman named Carrie Kelly identified herself as Kevin Kelly’s wife but said that he was not home. She said she had never heard of Envoy Sage and knew nothing about the company.
The Pennsylvania elections investigations website states that Envoy Sage is not political and that the vendor “has never worked for a political party or candidate and does not engage in political advocacy.”
Thompson initially said Lahr recalled making only a single political donation, several years ago to a friend from his time in the military. Later Friday, Thompson said Lahr acknowledged also making donations to the National Republican Congressional Committee and to U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican.
“I think that it was an honest mistake on his part,” Thompson said.
Senate Democrats and state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a Democrat who also is in the race for governor, have sought to block the subpoena issued by a GOP-controlled Senate committee, calling it an abuse of legislative power and focusing on the demand for information about voters.
“They intend to entrust the personal, private data of 9 million Pennsylvanian voters to a company that has been in existence for barely one year and that has no election experience, other than donating to the Republican Party,” Shapiro’s office said in a statement in response to Envoy Sage’s hiring. “We still have no information on how they intend to protect voters’ confidential information and what they plan to use it for.”