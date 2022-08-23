Nearly all the campuses across Holy Family Catholic Schools in Dubuque are kicking off the new school year with new leadership.
New principals are taking the helm at two of the system’s three elementary schools, along with Mazzuchelli Catholic Middle School and Wahlert Catholic High School.
The Telegraph Herald spoke with these new leaders about their strengths as administrators and their visions for their schools.
Kathleen Konrardy
School: Our Lady of Guadalupe Spanish Immersion School
Succeeding: Carolyn Wiezorek, who retired after three years in the position.
Background: Konrardy spent the past three years as special education coordinator for the Holy Family system, preceded by six years as special education teacher at Resurrection Elementary School.
Strengths as an administrator: Konrardy’s three children all attended Our Lady of Guadalupe, and she is familiar with the school’s staff and educational culture. She plans to leverage that knowledge to build relationships with students and families, which she said is important to her as a leader.
Vision for the school: In addition to creating a welcoming environment for students, Konrardy said she and school staff are focusing on increasing students’ skills in oral Spanish.
“Our students have always been really strong at reading and understanding and comprehending, but now, we’re also really focusing on giving them more opportunities to speak the language, and all teachers have an eye on how they can build that into their classroom,” she said.
Sister Catherine Stewart
School: St. Columbkille Elementary School
Succeeding: Barb Roling, who retired after 19 years in the position
Background: Stewart most recently was teaching principal at Father McCarten Memorial School in Marceline, Mo. She previously taught at what was then Mount Mercy College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, from 2000 to 2010 and also served on the Archdiocese of Dubuque’s Catholic School Board.
Strengths as an administrator: Stewart said she emphasizes students’ needs in each decision she makes.
“Kids are my business,” she said. “I love interacting with kids and their families and helping them grow in their relationship with God and with each other as we continue to build community.”
Vision for the school: Stewart said she hopes to help students, teachers and families find God in the everyday moments of their lives. She enjoys chatting with students in the hallway about where they have seen God that day, and she looks forward to continuing the strong focus on both Catholic faith and academics that she has observed at St. Columbkille.
Mariah Reeves
School: Wahlert Catholic High School
Succeeding: Ron Meyers, who retired after 12 years in the position.
Background: Reeves spent the past two years as Wahlert’s associate principal and academic innovation coordinator. She previously taught English at Mount Vernon (Iowa) High School and English/journalism at Cedar Rapids Prairie High School.
Strengths as an administrator: Reeves, the school’s first female principal, described herself as a “student-centered, people first” leader.
“I am passionate about innovation and ensuring that all students we serve are seen and heard and valued, and that there is equal access to all resources in our school for all students,” she said
Vision for the school: As principal, Reeves said she plans to emphasize equity and inclusion to create a welcoming school environment. She also plans to focus on creating experiential learning opportunities for students. In her previous role at Wahlert, she played a key role in developing a two-week experiential learning “J-term” that the school will launch in January.
Daniel Thole
School: Mazzuchelli Catholic Middle School
Succeeding: Doug Varley, who is the new associate principal and dean of students at Wahlert.
Background: Thole most recently was principal at Christ the King Catholic School in Des Moines for two years. Prior to that position, he was principal at Columbus Catholic High School in Waterloo for two years and taught at Dowling Catholic High School in Des Moines.
Strengths as an administrator: Thole called himself “a reformer at heart,” willing to make bold decisions to ensure growth opportunities for students. Having attended and taught in Catholic schools, he said he also is committed to Mazzuchelli’s Catholic mission.
Vision for the school: In his first year at Mazzuchelli, Thole plans to “listen and learn” before making changes. He said the school is in a strong position, and he wants to help it continue to grow.
“I want to make sure every student feels like it’s their school,” he said. “I don’t want any student falling through the cracks or any student that’s not being pushed academically as much as they can handle.”
