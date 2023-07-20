LANCASTER, Wis. — Lancaster city officials hope to begin the bidding process this fall for long-awaited airport improvements despite the loss of some federal funding.
Planned improvements at the Lancaster Municipal Airport include updates to the taxiway and construction of a new aircraft hangar with room for three additional planes.
After years of discussion with state and federal agencies, City Administrator David Carlson said the plan is to now seek bids on the project in mid-September with the goal of beginning construction sometime in 2024.
Recommended for you
“We have a number of hangars already, but some of them are older and aren’t tall enough for the more modern planes,” Carlson said. “Planes, like everything else, have gotten bigger, … so our goal is to provide hangar space that meets those needs.”
Exact project costs will depend on bids submitted this fall, but previous estimates were around $1.4 million.
The majority of that cost will be covered using state and federal funds, including the annual entitlement funding funneled from the federal government to local airports via the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Bureau of Aeronautics.
Entitlement funds can be held by recipients for up to four years before the money reverts back to the federal government, Carlson said.
Lancaster officials have been saving entitlement funds for the hangar project but were recently informed by the Bureau of Aeronautics that the construction timeline would not allow for the use of around $115,000 in saved 2019 funds by their September spending deadline.
“It was really out of our control,” said Lancaster Municipal Airport Manager John Hauth, citing delays and personnel turnover at the state and federal level. “We couldn’t make the process go any faster or any different.”
State officials recently asked local leaders to consider the transfer of those 2019 funds to an airport project in Kenosha that could more immediately utilize the money — a common ask of airports with unspent funds.
If the money is not spent by the September deadline, it leaves the state altogether and reverts back to the federal government.
Lancaster City Council members approved that transfer at this week’s council meeting, but expressed optimism that the state will find ways to backfill the funding in the near future without further delaying the airport project.
“The state will work with us to identify funding to replace (the 2019 entitlements),” Carlson explained. “It shouldn’t need to delay the process, but obviously it’s going to depend on what the bids come in at.”
The majority of the aircraft stored at the Lancaster airport are for recreational or agricultural use, but the airport is also a frequent stop for students of the University of Dubuque aviation program learning how to navigate different runways.
Once completed, the hangar and taxiway improvements will bring the airport up to eight enclosed hangar spaces in addition to several walled, open air storage spots.