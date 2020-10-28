EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — A Dubuque man recently pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol when he crashed into a police vehicle, injuring an East Dubuque officer.
Christopher E. Swift, 32, entered the plea in Jo Daviess County Circuit Court and was sentenced to one year of supervision and fined.
A second charge of driving while under the influence was dismissed, as were charges of operating an uninsured motor vehicle, using an electronic communications device while driving and improper lane usage
The crash occurred at about 2:25 a.m. Feb. 23 near the intersection of Sinsinawa and Montgomery avenues. Illinois State Police reported that East Dubuque Officer Cody Lange was stopped and waiting to make a left turn when Swift’s vehicle crossed the center line and hit the police vehicle head-on, injuring Lange.