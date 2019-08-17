The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s
departments reported:
- Adam G. Gottschalk, 34, of 1080 Nowata St., was arrested at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday on charges of domestic assault and child endangerment. Court documents state that he assaulted his wife, Audrey R. Gottschalk, 31, in a vehicle outside their residence while their 7-year-old was present.
- Trey Z. Sievers, 25, of 2935 Wildwood Drive, was arrested at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday on charges of domestic assault and two counts of child endangerment. Court documents state that he assaulted his girlfriend, Megan M. Martel, 25, at their residence in the presence of their 2-month-old and Martel’s 2-year-old.
- Zoe A. Smith, 18, of 1408 Washington St., was arrested at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Dubuque County Jail on a charge of assault. Court documents state that Smith, a jail inmate at the time, assaulted fellow inmate Stacy L. Mootz, 29.