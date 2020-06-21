A total of 269 Dubuque County workers filed new unemployment claims in the week ending June 13, according to figures obtained by Greater Dubuque Development Corp.
The claims were spread out widely among a variety of industries, with health care and social assistance (38 claims) leading the way and manufacturing (34 claims) coming in second.
New unemployment claims in Dubuque County peaked in the week ending April 4, when 2,718 filed for benefits. Such claims reached their lowest level since mid-March in the week ending May 30, when 204 were filed.
New claims moved upward to 304 in the week ending June 6 before declining to 269 last week. Since mid-March, more than 13,300 workers in Dubuque County have filed new unemployment claims. Many of them have since returned to work.
In addition to new claims, GDDC data shows that there were 5,744 continuing claims in the week ending June 13. That means that just more than 6,000 Dubuque County workers were receiving unemployment benefits.
Iowa Workforce Development on Friday reported that the statewide unemployment rate was 10%. That was down from 11% the previous month.