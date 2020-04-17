MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Plans for a third attempt this fall to secure funding for a new Jackson County jail facility could be derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to county officials.
Jackson County supervisors this week continued discussions about a referendum to secure funding for the project. If successful, the new facility would replace an outdated jail that has a host of reported security issues.
Two prior attempts to get citizens to agree to a multimillion-dollar bond issuance have failed. A third special election, this time asking for permission to borrow up to $6.1 million, appeared destined for the ballot in September.
However, state officials already have begun postponing special elections due to the pandemic.
“We want the vote, but the state might not let us,” said Supervisor Jack Willey. “It seems like they have put a moratorium on special elections.”
Jackson County Auditor Alisa Smith said she informed supervisors that a special election in September could be postponed by the state, largely based on actions that have already been taken with other special elections.
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate has thus far rescheduled all special elections set to occur through July 7. However, no directive has been offered regarding the Sept. 8 special election date.
Willey said it is possible that state officials won’t allow any special elections until March 2021.
That is a concern for supervisors who are trying to gain voter approval by reducing the project’s price tag.
In the most-recent vote, county officials requested capacity to borrow up to $6.5 million for a 50-bed jail facility. Now, they are proposing a 30-bed facility for $6.1 million, Willey said.
However, if the vote is delayed until next year, rising material costs could increase the project cost.
“The price of things keeps going up, including building materials,” Willey said. “The longer we have to wait, the more expensive this project will get.”
John Hansen, with Midwest Construction Consultants, said the state of the economy makes it difficult to know what will happen with the price of building materials in a year. However, he believes some increase is likely.
“It all depends on whether the economy will rebound or not,” Hansen said. “I think right now, common sense would say that the cost would increase at least a little.”
Willey said county supervisors will continue to plan for the vote and await word from Pate’s office about the likelihood of the special election occurring.