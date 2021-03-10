A summer exhibit in Dubuque aims to reach kids’ heads and hearts.
Popular preschool PBS TV characters Splash and Bubbles will headline a four-month-long attraction at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium to help introduce youngsters to marine life and conservation.
“Splash and Bubbles: Dive In, Lend a Fin!” opens May 15 and runs through Sept. 19 at the museum.
“When you look at people who become conservationists, or conservation-minded, that starts when you’re extremely young,” said Jared McGovern, the museum’s curator of conservation programs. “If it’s at that preschool age when you become connected with wildlife, you’re developing empathy for those animals. You’re developing connections to put yourself in the place of another living thing, and that is the seed that will grow.”
The bright, colorful and interactive exhibit helps teach children about a variety of sea creatures, ocean science and different undersea ecosystems.
“The show talks about marine life, and also the exhibit ties heavily into conservation and really giving kids a sense of how they can make a difference,” said Wendy Scardino, the museum’s director of marketing and communications.
Visitors will learn how all oceans are interconnected and how actions in the Dubuque area can influence ocean health.
“The oceans drive the planet,” McGovern said. “The oceans cause the weather patterns here in the Midwest and the weather here — as water flows off of our land and into the river — connects directly to the oceans of the world.”
Developed by designers Magic House, the exhibit will be housed in a 5,000-square-foot space on the upper level of the museum’s Mississippi River Discovery Center — the building with the large paddlewheel in front.
McGovern said the exhibit fits the museum’s mission, which includes an emphasis on science, technology, engineering and math education and conservation — while also providing fun.
“Research has shown that when people come down to visit a zoo, aquarium or museum, they don’t just look for entertainment, they don’t just look for education, they are looking for both,” he said.
Scardino said museum officials are prepared to safely host visitors to the exhibit, having hosted an exhibit last summer despite operating under COVID-19-related safety restrictions.
“Last summer really showed us that we could do it,” she said.
The museum closed for 10 weeks beginning in March 2020. When it reopened, it began hosting eight larger-than-life robotic animals on display in the facility’s exhibit space.
“We spent that closure working through every single logistical hurdle we might have — from sanitation to masking to social distancing,” Scardino said.
An infectious disease specialist walked through the facility last summer, reviewing the museum’s pandemic-related safety procedures and offering guidance.
“We have continued to take all of those recommendations,” Scardino said. “We have hand sanitizers around, and we will have them throughout the exhibit. Masks are one of the really important pieces, and we will continue to require those.”