For just the second time in 70 years, a Republican has secured a seat on the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors.
On Tuesday, Harley Pothoff defeated incumbent Democrat Dave Baker, earning 27,169 votes, while Baker received 23,377.
Pothoff, a recently retired Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department captain, achieved a rare feat for Dubuque County. In the past 70 years, only one Republican has served on the county board — Daryl Klein, who held a seat on the three-person board from 2010 to 2018.
“I’m surprised and humbled by the outpouring of support from the community,” Pothoff said late Tuesday night. “I think obviously the people have spoken that there needs to be change.”
Pothoff has said he will aim to restore cooperation among the board members, along with emphasizing fiscal responsibility.
“The first thing is to bring honesty, integrity and transparency to the board with a conservative voice,” he said.
Dubuque County COVID-19 hospitalizations soar
Daily records were set this week for the number of Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 in hospitals and total coronavirus hospitalizations statewide.
A total of 50 Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized as of last Sunday — a record that stood until Saturday, when figures showed 58 county residents were in hospitals as of Friday.
But those figures only represent Dubuque County residents, not the total number of COVID-19 patients being served by Dubuque hospitals.
Reached by the Telegraph Herald on Monday, both local hospitals issued statements acknowledging the increases.
“It’s crucial for the public to understand that the challenges we are facing are very real and urgent,” said Chad Wolbers, Finley’s president and CEO. “UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, and the entire UnityPoint Health System, is seeing an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations.”
Kay Takes, the president of the Eastern Iowa Region of MercyOne, said, “We are experiencing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases across Iowa and a spike in patients with the virus in our region. MercyOne Dubuque is expanding our capacity to care for patients with COVID-19 based on our existing surge plan.”
Both hospital leaders asked for the public’s cooperation in limiting the surge by practicing mitigation recommendations such as wearing masks, staying home when ill, avoiding large gatherings and sanitizing.
school leaders commit to in-person learning
While Dubuque County’s COVID-19 positivity rate continues to climb, school officials say they aren’t seeing the same degree of increases on campus.
Thus, the leaders of the county’s three largest K-12 school systems said they plan to continue in-person learning for students for now.
“While we certainly watch the county rate — and if it grows, it will be more and more concerning — we also, more importantly, look at our internal numbers and our dashboard and what is the impact,” said Stan Rheingans, superintendent of Dubuque Community Schools.
Dubuque County’s state-calculated, 14-day positivity rate continued to swell this week, topping 20% for the first time.
Dubuque bakery announces closure
The owners of a Dubuque business seeking to expand instead on Thursday announced its coming closure in the wake of a petition by neighbors and permit issues.
Milk House Artisan Eatery, Baked Goods & Catering, 620 S. Grandview Ave., reported that it would close on Nov. 22.
Owner Ali Fuller said the bakery and restaurant applied for a conditional-use permit to create a seating area on the second floor of its building and create outdoor seating as a way to more fully develop the business as a restaurant.
However, shortly before presenting the request to the city’s Zoning Board of Adjustment, Fuller said, she received a petition signed by 22 residents opposing the application, arguing the expansion would create issues with parking, noise and garbage.
During the meeting, an attorney representing the petition signatories revealed that the Milk House property did not have a permit allowing it to operate as a restaurant in any capacity, something Fuller said she was not aware of.
At the moment, Fuller explained, the Milk House’s serving of baked goods remains legal, but the serving of dinner items as a small restaurant is illegal.