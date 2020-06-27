The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Amy M. McDonough, 27, of 610 Lincoln Ave., was arrested at 11:16 p.m. Thursday at her residence on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that she assaulted her boyfriend, Dennis C. Thibadeau, 30, at their residence.
- Jeremy R.D. Williams, 32, no permanent address, was arrested at 10:56 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue on a warrant charging voluntary absence from custody. Court documents released Friday said he failed to return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on March 31.