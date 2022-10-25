A Dubuque man was sentenced to five years in prison related to a Facebook post about driving by a school with a semiautomatic rifle, which he later said was a joke.

David J. Hanson Jr., 42, of Dubuque, was given the sentence Monday in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of threat of terrorism. A charge of failure to comply with the sex offender registry was dismissed as part of a plea deal.

