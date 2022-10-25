A Dubuque man was sentenced to five years in prison related to a Facebook post about driving by a school with a semiautomatic rifle, which he later said was a joke.
David J. Hanson Jr., 42, of Dubuque, was given the sentence Monday in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of threat of terrorism. A charge of failure to comply with the sex offender registry was dismissed as part of a plea deal.
“Formal probation is not appropriate,” Judge Monica Zrinyi Ackley said when ordering the sentence. “... We place our children in school every day thinking that they are going to be in a safe environment enveloped in love, confidence and safety. If not, what’s the point? All of us would home-school our children.
“It’s a terrible thing you did. Terrible.”
Court documents state that a New York man contacted Dubuque police May 31 after coming across an “alarming” post by Hanson on Facebook on a page called “I Hate People.”
The post stated, “Welp, time to drive by the school with my AR-15, full clip,” documents state. Hanson admitted to writing the post and said he did it as a “joke.”
Assistant Dubuque County Attorney Colista Anglese asked for a five-year prison sentence for Hanson, noting the multitude of school shootings that already have occurred this year. She also said there was no way of knowing whether or not Hanson’s actions were a joke.
“We have reached the point where we cannot tolerate these kinds of threats or comments,” she said. “... Mr. Hanson isn’t a student. Mr. Hanson is almost 43 years old, and he should know better.”
Hanson’s attorney, Leigha Lattner, asked for a suspended sentence and five years of probation for Hanson. She said Hanson was willing to follow any conditions laid out for his probation, including residing at the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St.
“I have talked extensively with Mr. Hanson about his behavior,” Lattner said. “He understands he should not have done what he did. Factually, when the police searched his home, there were no weapons of any kind, so the immediate threats Mrs. Anglese worried about in this case did not exist.”
Hanson also apologized for his actions Monday, saying there was no excuse for the post and said it was “stupid” to do.
“I meant nothing by it,” he said. “I don’t even know how to shoot a gun. I didn’t mean it, but I did understand the harm that it caused.”
Ackley stressed the seriousness of Hanson’s actions, also saying there was no way to know if the post was serious or not.
She also said Hanson, who is not a parent, cannot understand the extreme guilt and fear parents feel when they hear these sort of threats against their children’s schools.
“When you hear that as a parent, all you want to do is hunker down and protect your children,” she said.