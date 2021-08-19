Building permits issued in Dubuque County in July with values of at least $50,000:
Single-family houses
- Dylan Kreiss, 2128 Creek Wood Drive, $500,000.
- Dubuque South Pointe LLC, 1406 Cedar Trail Drive, $700,000.
- Nadermann Development Inc., 1953 Creek Wood Drive, $600,000.
- Dubuque South Pointe LLC, 1446 Autumn Ridge Lane, $500,000.
- Dubuque South Pointe LLC, 1448 Autumn Ridge Lane, $500,000.
Other nonresidential buildings
- JLD Investments LLC, 950 Seippel Place, $343,063. Construct a 13,200-square-foot, metal storage building.
Additions, alterations and conversions — residential
- Matthew Flood, 2790 Shiras Ave., $100,000. Construct a 900-square-foot addition off back side of house to include a new kitchen, additional bedroom and sunroom.
- Nathan J. and Charlene D. Livingston, 3388 Ashley Lane, $180,000. Construct a 576-square-foot addition that will include master bedroom and two bathrooms on the main floor and a bathroom and living space in walkout, lower level.
Additions, alterations and conversions — nonresidential and nonhousekeeping
- Plaza 20 Inc., 2600 Dodge St., $156,000. Interior renovation for Family Dollar.
- Simmons Pet Food Inc., 501 Seippel Road, $9,332,881. Interior buildout for the main plant.
- Church of the Resurrection, 4320 Asbury Road, $7,700,000. Renovation and addition for Resurrection Elementary School.
- Donovan & Donovan LLC, 15 Nightengale Lane, $269,885. Interior buildout of existing space on second floor for ABC Childhood Learning Center.
- City of Dubuque, 1500 Rhomberg Ave., $280,000. Add an interior stairwell to Firehouse No. 6 along with some interior modifications.
- Hilton Garden Inn, 1801 Greyhound Park Drive, $592,122. Construct an addition of an outdoor dining area on west side of Houlihan’s Restaurant.
- Walter Development LLC, 7200 Chavenelle Road, $500,000. Install a retaining wall.
- Widmeier Holdings LLC, 4390 Dodge St., $150,000. Foundation for future addition.
- Simmons Pet Food Inc., 501 Seippel Road, $968,784. Construct a 3,500-square-foot addition on the south side of building for trash and bulk receiving.
- Simmons Pet Food Inc., 501 Seippel Road, $225,619. Construct an 800-square-foot addition to existing maintenance shop on south side of building.
- Simmons Pet Food, 501 Seippel Road, $71,319. Interior buildout for two office spaces.
- Simmons Pet Food, 501 Seippel Road, $181,417. Construct a second mezzanine area for additional electrical service.
- Simmons Pet Food, 501 Seippel Road, $181,417. Install insulated metal panels inside existing main plant to house MCC plan controls and electrical equipment.
- Simmons Pet Food, 501 Seippel Road, $356,931. Install insulated metal panels inside existing main plant to form a dry mixing room.
- Simmons Pet Food, 501 Seippel Road, $1,049,425. Install insulated metal panels inside existing main plant to form a tunnel room.
- Simmons Pet Food, 501 Seippel Road, $1,959,757. Installation of metal panels inside existing main plant to form a meat grinding area.
- Simmons Pet Food, 501 Seippel Road, $440,787. Installation of metal panels inside existing main plant to form an area for a cooler.
- Loras College, 1450 Alta Vista St., $750,000. Renovation of fourth floor of Keane Hall.