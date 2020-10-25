DYERSVILLE, Iowa – Summer youth baseball tournaments are coming to Dyersville.
Dyersville-based All-Star Ballpark Heaven and Baseball Factory, will host 25 weeks of tournaments for players ages 9-12 from May through October, 2021, according to a press release.
Five-day summer tournaments will be held Wednesday through Sunday, with three-day weekend spring and fall tournaments taking place Friday through Sunday.
Games will be held at City of Dyersville complexes. During the tournaments, teams and their families will have the opportunity to visit the Field of Dreams movie site.
Vintage 1919 baseball apparel will be included in each player’s tournament package.
Dates and pricing details can be found online at teamonebaseball.com/youthtournaments.
Early-bird discounts are available if registered by Nov 15.