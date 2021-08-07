A Dubuque man charged with the murder of a woman found dead in her home last month is being held on a $2 million cash bond.
Mark T. Fishler, 60, of 1040 Roosevelt St., appeared Friday in video court, where his bond was set. Fishler was arrested Thursday at the Dubuque County Jail on a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the death of Berniece M. Williamson, 80.
Fishler spoke very little during his court appearance on Friday, making one comment after Judge Monica Zrinyi Ackley asked him if he lived at 1040 Roosevelt St.
“I guess I don’t (live there) anymore, but yeah,” he said.
Dubuque County Attorney C.J. May III requested the $2 million bond based on the severity of the charge pending against Fishler, as well as his past criminal history and high risk of flight. Unrelated charges against Fishler include first-degree arson and possession of methamphetamine.
“He poses a risk to reoffend, which has been fundamentally the pattern here established by Mr. Fishler, and he poses a threat to the community,” May said Friday.
Steve Drahozal, a public defender already representing Fishler in other pending cases, had asked for Fishler’s bond to be $20,000 on the condition that he attends substance abuse counseling.
Court documents made available Friday morning provided more details on the events surrounding Williamson’s death.
On July 15, Williamson’s neighbor, Mindy L. Fagen, 44, called authorities after finding Williamson dead in her basement at 2185 Clarke Drive, documents state.
Fagen told authorities that she was contacted by Williamson’s niece, Kathleen M. McCarthy, 63, who asked Fagen to check on Williamson. Fagen said McCarthy had never asked her to do so before.
McCarthy also told Fagen that Fishler, who is McCarthy’s boyfriend, was at Williamson’s residence on July 14 to fix a faucet, but McCarthy had not heard from her aunt since.
Fagen found Williamson’s back door unlocked, “which was out of the ordinary,” documents state. As Fagen tried to open the door, she felt “some resistance” and saw Williamson’s foot. She found Williamson lying just inside the door “with a roll of carpet over of her head (and) blood on the floor.”
Officers arrived on the scene and found “multiple lacerations and contusions to her head,” documents state. An autopsy would determine Williamson’s cause of death was “multiple blunt force trauma injuries to her head” and that the manner of death was a homicide.
Officers on scene July 15 noted that all other entryways into Williamson’s residence aside from the back door were locked.
Officers also were unable to find Williamson’s house keys or her cell phone, documents state. None of the rings she normally wore were found in the house, and a jewelry cabinet also was empty.
Fishler and McCarthy then arrived at the scene. During an officer interview, Fishler said he often does odd jobs for Williamson and was at her house July 14, documents state.
Officers obtained surveillance footage that shows the front of Williamson’s residence, documents state. The footage shows Fishler coming to the residence on July 14 and bringing “at least one bag” inside. He then leaves with “at least two bags.”
After Fishler left, documents state no other activity was captured on the footage until Fagen came to check on Williamson.
Police used traffic camera footage to track Fishler’s movements before he was at Williamson’s residence. He was seen on camera wearing a pair of lime green tennis shoes.
The shoes were not found at Fishler’s home when police executed a search warrant, documents state. Fishler first told police he had thrown away the shoes two weeks prior but later said he threw them away July 14.
Police also showed McCarthy a photo of a baton found in Williamson’s garage. Documents state that McCarthy said the baton belonged to Fishler and was kept in his vehicle. Fishler told officers the baton was his, but he had been keeping it at Williamson’s residence for 14 months.
Fishler told authorities that he went to Key City Recycling immediately after leaving Williamson’s residence July 14, documents state. Officers obtained surveillance footage from Key City Recycling that showed Fishler walking past an office carrying shoes and coming back empty handed. An employee also reported that he saw Fishler put shoes in a box of scrap metal.
Officers located the box, which contained lime green shoes similar to the ones Fishler was seen wearing July 14.
“The shoes contained multiple small dried red droplets, consistent with that of blood,” documents state.
A date for Fishler’s next court appearance has not yet been set.