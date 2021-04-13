A jury recently convicted one man of sexually assaulting an underage teen girl in Dubuque, while a second man pleaded guilty.
Ronald J. Brimmer, 23, was convicted by a jury in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County of second-degree and third-degree sexual abuse.
Meanwhile, Agustin Bon Orduno, 38, pleaded guilty to third-degree sexual abuse. He additionally had been charged with second-degree sexual abuse and supplying alcohol to a person under the legal age.
Police said the two men picked up two girls younger than 18 and took them to a Dubuque County residence in July 2018, where Bon Orduno supplied alcohol to one of the girls and Brimmer.
The two men then sexually assaulted the girl who had been given alcohol, according to court documents.
Documents state that the girl reported the incident and that samples collected as part of a sexual-assault kit tested positive for Bon Orduno’s DNA. A second DNA profile was consistent with Brimmer.
The sentencing hearings of both men are set for May 24.