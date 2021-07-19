A recently released collection of resources aims to help local organizations better understand diversity issues.
A free diversity, equity and inclusion toolkit is available online from Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque’s Inclusive Dubuque team, according to a press release.
The toolkit includes links to articles, activities, research papers, videos and other resources that cover topics including systemic racism, LGBTQ+ issues, diversity and inclusion terminology and data related to local populations.
The toolkit stems from a series of diversity workshops the foundation has held since 2018.
The toolkit is available at inclusivedbq.org/dei-toolkit.