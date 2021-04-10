Iowa State University Extension and Outreach in Dubuque County will hold three free virtual workshops with information about identifying, preventing and treating disease and insect issues in trees and shrubs.
The workshops include:
- “The Art and Science of Plant Problem Diagnosis,” with information about observing plants for clues about insects, 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 13.
- “Insects and You,” with information about insect life-cycles and how they feed on plants, 6 p.m. April 20.
- “Common Plant Problems in Iowa,” with information about resources to keep plants healthy, 6 p.m. April 27.
Sessions will be broadcast live on the ISU Plant & Insect Diagnostic Facebook page and Woodbury County Extension’s website. Register at bit.ly/pidc21reg to receive direct links to the programs and to learn more about upcoming hands-on workshops in the future.