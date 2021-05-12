The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Collin N. Kelley, 62, of 1845 Jackson St., No. 2, was arrested at 5:38 p.m. Monday at his residence on a charge of second-degree criminal mischief.
- Q3 Contracting, of Little Canada, Minn., reported $5,000 worth of criminal damage done to a roadway at about 4:35 p.m. Monday in the area of Clarke Drive and Gold Street.
- Andrea S. Pierce-Kightlinger, 46, of 2451 Pennsylvania Ave., reported $500 worth of criminal damage done to a vehicle between 4 and 8:50 a.m. Sunday at her residence.
- Breon L. Hawthorne, 26, of 752 Wilson Ave., reported the theft of a vehicle worth $7,000 between 5:55 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday from his residence.
- Randy N. Snider, 60, of 1050 Rockdale Road, No. 11, reported a burglary resulting in the theft of items worth $500 at about 2:25 p.m. Friday at his residence.
- Cody B. Dawson, 25, of 533 Clarke Drive, reported $500 worth of criminal damage done to his residence at about 11 p.m. Thursday.
- Margaret M. Hoffman, 66, of 911 Garfield Ave., reported a burglary resulting in the theft of $750 worth of items at about 3:55 p.m. Thursday at her residence.
- Russell M. Wanke, 68, of 180 W. 15th St., No. 105, reported a fraud case resulting in the theft of $2,148 between April 30 and May 5.