GALENA, Ill. — Applicants are sought to fill a judicial vacancy in Jo Daviess County.
Associate Judge Kevin J. Ward has announced his resignation, effective Dec. 7, according to a notice of vacancy from llinois’ 15th Judicial Circuit.
Eligible applicants are any attorneys licensed to practice law in the State of Illinois and resident of the 15th circuit, which includes Jo Daviess, Carroll, Lee, Ogle and Stephenson counties.
Electronic applications are available at illinoiscourts.gov.
The deadline for online submission is 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 13, or 5 p.m. if mailed to Marcia M. Meis, Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts, 3101 Old Jacksonville Road, Springfield, IL 62704-6488.