“Night of the Cooters,” a 34-minute film based on a science fiction short story, made its local debut Wednesday at Julien Dubuque International Film Festival.
And while a movie about an alien invasion of the fictional town of Pachuco, Texas, in the 1800s sounds like a lot of fun, it is one of the forces behind the scenes of the film that has everyone in Dubuque talking.
George R.R. Martin, 74, is the author of “A Song of Ice and Fire” and “Fire and Blood,” the novel series on which the hit TV shows “Game of Thrones” and “House of the Dragon” are based. He is the executive producer of “Night of the Cooters” and is in Dubuque to screen the film with an audience and participate in Q&A sessions.
Howard Waldrop, the author of the source material for “Night of the Cooters,” is a long-time friend of Martin’s.
“Howard is one of the great short story science fiction writers,” Martin said.
Martin enlisted Joe R. Lansdale, who wrote the “Hap and Leonard” crime novels, to write the screenplay. Vincent D’Onofrio leads the cast as Sheriff Bert Lindley and also directs.
The film premiered in Los Angeles at the LA Shorts Festival last August, where it won best sci-fi film. At the MidWest WeirdFest in Eau Claire, Wis., in March, it took home the award for best short film.
Martin and Waldrop’s 60-plus year friendship began when they were in junior high. Martin lived in Bayonne, N.J., while Waldrop was in Texas.
“Back then, you traded comic books with other comic book fans,” Martin said. “You put a comic book in an envelope and put a 3-cent stamp on it and sent it through the mail. That’s how we met.”
After Martin bought Issue No. 28 of “The Brave and the Bold” from Waldrop for 25 cents, the two stayed in touch, finally meeting in 1968 at a comic book convention in Kansas City, Mo. By then, Martin was a student at Northwestern University and was living in Chicago.
“It took us nine years to meet,” he said. “Howard probably thought he was a great businessman paying 10 cents for that comic and then selling it to me for 25 (cents).”
“Night of the Cooters” will appeal to comic book aficionados because of the unique way it was shot, Martin said.
“Just about everything is on green screen except the actors and the horses,” Martin said. “It’s a combination of live action and animation.”
Trioscope Studios, one of the film’s producers, used a proprietary suite of software tools to create the unique look of the film, which unfolds for audiences like a live-action comic book.
Martin has a special connection to Dubuque through his time here as a creative writing instructor and writer in residence at Clarke College — now Clarke University — from 1976 to 1979.
He met a group of about 15 students on Wednesday for lunch and small group sessions at the Atrium on the Clarke University campus.
“We talked about a little bit of everything — his life, his journey in the world,” said junior Lauren Spangler, a psychology major and creative writing minor. “He didn’t really give us advice. It was more like wisdom.”
Whether it was advice or wisdom, Spangler and her fellow students were impressed.
“He is probably the most honest and authentic author we’ve ever had visit Clarke,” she said.
Jenny DeHaan, a freshman nursing student, said her major wouldn’t normally draw her to an event with Martin, but she couldn’t pass up the opportunity.
“I’m a huge reader,” she said. “Sometimes a visual (such as a TV show) kicks off an interest in reading the books, and you get inspired. That’s what happened to me with (Martin’s) books.”
Emily Chapman, a post-graduate student and English teacher at Hempstead High School, took advantage of the opportunity to meet a fellow lover of words.
“I’m a huge fan,” she said. “He’s a genius when it comes to writing.”
Martin’s genius might also be spilling over into other mediums with his success in film and television.
“I’ve bought film and TV rights to five more stories of (Howard’s),” Martin said. “Two have been shot and are in post(-production), and two more are in the pipeline. Howard’s stories are unique and sort of deranged. And I thought they would make wonderful short films.”
