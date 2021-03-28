PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources recently released its draft master plan for the Southwest Savanna district, including parks and properties in Grant, Lafayette and Iowa counties.
The plan has been in the works for years, and the process included several public input drives. When finalized, it will guide the management of the region’s state lands for the next 15 years.
The plan prescribes more hands-on efforts to return landscapes to their original states.
“A lot of it is more active management throughout the plan,” said DNR Property Planner Savannah Ernzen. “That can be prescribed burns, increased grazing, removal of invasive species and more.”
That includes Belmont Mound State Park, outside of Platteville, the largest state property in the Telegraph Herald’s coverage area included in the plan.
On the park’s Back Mound Recreation Management Area, the plan’s goal is to maintain the natural-appearing character, its diverse cover types and old forest characteristics. It recommends utilizing timber sales, prescribed fire and other techniques to convert ash and black locust stands to central hardwoods, with a focus on oaks.
At the park’s day-use area, the plan calls for reducing the area of mowed turf by actively converting it to pollinator prairie where practical.
The plan also targets recreational use of the park and its infrastructure. The highest-profile component will be its handling of the park’s landmark 64-foot observation tower.
“Raze, renovate or reconstruct the existing observation tower,” the plan reads.
Construction of a new tower would require approval by the Bureau of Parks and Recreation Management. But the plan stipulates that a partner must be found to fund that work and maintenance.
The tower has been closed and targeted for deconstruction by the Belmont Lions Club, which manages the property, following several suicides from people jumping off.
The plan also prescribes exploring an admission fee for Belmont Mound State Park, maintaining trails to the minimum width necessary and working with the climbing community to determine any quality rock climbing and bouldering opportunities.
It also includes management plans for Belmont Prairie State Natural Area, Hardscrabble Prairie State Natural Area near New Diggings and Headwaters Little Platte River State Habitat Area near Lima.