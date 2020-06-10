ELIZABETH, Ill. – A local vocational educational center’s capital campaign will be the recipient of a $500,000 challenge grant.
Donations to CTE Academy Foundation, a fund at Community Foundation of Jo Daviess County, will be matched dollar for dollar thanks to an anonymous donation, according to a press release.
Formerly known as Jo Daviess Carroll Area Vocational Center, CTE Academy has offered technical education to more than 11,000 students since 1972.
Donations to the fund will help pay for capital improvements to the academy’s buildings and grounds in Elizabeth, as well as support educational programs and materials. Projects to receive funding include an early childhood education classroom and a culinary arts/restaurant management kitchen.
Donations can be made by visiting cfjodaviess.com or by check to Community Foundation of Jo Daviess County, P.O. Box 77, Elizabeth, IL 61028. Write “CTEA Foundation” in the memo.